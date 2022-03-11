Brighton vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool face Graham Potter's Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday in a clash that could be crucial for both sides. Title hopefuls Liverpool are desperate to close the six point gap on league-leaders Manchester City, while 13th-place Brighton are in need of a big win to get their faltering season back on track.

US soccer fans can watch a Brighton vs Liverpool stream, and many more Premier League matches, on Peacock TV for just $4.99 per month. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Brighton vs Liverpool live stream Date: Saturday 12th March 2022 Kick off: 12:30pm GMT / 7:30am ET Venue: Falmer Stadium, Brighton Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) UK stream: BT Sport 1 / Ultimate / Monthly Pass

Reds striker Roberto Firmino is likely to miss Saturday's clash with Brighton due to a muscle injury, so expect the incumbent front three of Salah, Mane and Diaz to continue. Liverpool have only lost twice in the league all season and or on a winning run of seven in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, Brighton midfielder and ex-Red Adam Lallana has "full belief" that his side can rise to the challenge. The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last three games against Liverpool, and came back from two goals down to score a point when the two teams drew 2-2 last October.

The match kicks off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, 12th March, at the Amex. Follow our guide on how to watch a Brighton vs Liverpool live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Premier League live streams: get all the Peacock TV details

Watch a Brighton vs Liverpool live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Brighton vs Liverpool on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Brighton vs Liverpool Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Brighton vs Liverpool live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Brighton vs Liverpool live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Brighton vs Liverpool, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream.

UK: watch a Brighton vs Liverpool live stream

Brighton vs Liverpool will be televised on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK.

Cord-cutters can get contract-free access to BT Sport with the Monthly Pass (£25 a month).

BT Sport monthly pass £25, contract-free

Full access to all the BT Sport channels for one month, for one fee; anyone in the UK can enjoy the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website - no contract, no fuss.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the cheap live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Canada: Brighton vs Liverpool live stream

The Brighton vs Liverpool live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Brighton vs Liverpool – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada Watch Brighton vs Liverpool

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Brighton vs Liverpool live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Brighton vs Liverpool – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for March 2022

Saturday 12th March 2022

Brighton v Liverpool

Brentford v Burnley

Man Utd v Spurs

Sunday 13th March 2022

Everton v Wolves

Leeds v Norwich

Southampton v Watford

Chelsea v Newcastle

West Ham v Aston Villa

Arsenal v Leicester

Monday 14th March 2022

Crystal Palace v Man City

Wednesday 16th March 2022

Brighton v Spurs

Arsenal v Liverpool

Thursday 17th March 2022

Everton v Newcastle

Friday 18th March 2022

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 19th March 2022

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Leicester v Brentford

Man City v Brighton

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Chelsea

Watford v Everton

Burnley v Southampton

Sunday 20th March 2022

Spurs v West Ham

Liverpool v Man Utd