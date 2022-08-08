Bradford City vs Hull City live stream and how to watch the Carabao Cup online

The first-round of the EFL Cup often curates interesting match-ups, and this Tuesday we're being treated to the somewhat lopsided Yorkshire derby of Bradford City vs Hull City. It's certainly not one that comes along often, with the Tigers last meeting the Bantams way back in 2005, so make sure you know how to watch a Bradford City vs Hull City live stream from anywhere.

US soccer fans can tune in on ESPN Plus to watch a Bradford City vs Hull City live stream for $6.99 per month. Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for ESPN Plus access (opens in new tab) if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game in 4K HDR on Sky, and in HD on Now.

Bradford City vs Hull City live stream Date: Tuesday 9 August Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Venue: Valley Parade, Bradford US stream: ESPN Plus Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free (opens in new tab) 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD AUS stream: beIN Sports (AU$19.99/month)

Hull have proved to be in-form so far this season, sitting comfortably at sixth in the Championship after beating Bristol and tying with Preston in their opening two fixtures.

Mark Hughes's Bradford, however, have had a less than ideal start in League Two, drawing with Doncaster Rovers and suffering a 3-2 defeat to Barrow last Saturday to place them a depressing 15th.

With the wind in their sails, by all rights Shota Arveladze's Tigers should walk this one – but with little to lose and perhaps a lot to gain, the Bantams may well dig in their spurs and deliver an upset.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST (2.45pm ET), Tuesday, 9 August. Read on to find out on how to watch a Bradford City vs Hull City live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Bradford City vs Hull City live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

EFL Cup football fans in the US can watch a Bradford City vs Hull City live stream on ESPN Plus.

The service is home to Carabao Cup football for the 2022/23 season along with FA Cup action, football from around the world and a host of other sports. It costs $6.99 per month and there are no long contracts. You can cancel at any time.

Of course, ESPN Plus is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Bradford City vs Hull City live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Bradford City vs Hull City live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Bradford City vs Hull City

Using a VPN is incredibly simple for tuning into ESPN+ while away.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Bradford City vs Hull City, you may wish to choose 'US' for ESPN+.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Bradford City vs Hull City live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Watch Bradford City vs Hull City in 4K HDR

Bradford City vs Hull City will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Bradford City vs Hull City live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Bradford City vs Hull City with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account (opens in new tab).

Australia: Bradford City vs Hull City live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service beIN Sport will provide live coverage of Bradford City vs Hull City – for just AU$19.99 per month or AU$179.99 a year.

You can also watch beIN Sport as one of the channels on sports streaming service Kayo Sports. Kayo comes with a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Bradford City vs Hull City on the radio

(Image credit: BBC)

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

Bradford City vs Hull City can be found on BBC Radio Leeds, available on FM, Freeview (719), and DAB (12D and 11B).