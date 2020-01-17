Australian Open live stream: how to watch the 2020 tennis

The Australian Open 2020, the first Grand Slam of what is bound to be an exciting year of tennis (and sport, for the matter), begins on Monday 20th January. With all the action taking place Down Under, remember to get your time zone's straight and make sure you know how to watch an Australian Open 2020 live stream.

Three-time Grand Slam champ Andy Murray is absent with injury, but for the eighth time in 13 straight years, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will occupy the top three seeds at the tournament, with top-seeded youngsters Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev all bidding for their first Slam. With Federer and current champion Djokovic in the same half of the draw, we could be in for a 2016 repeat of an intense semi-final between the pair, too.

In the hotly contested women's draw, 2019 Aus Open champion Naomi Osaka and runner-up Karolina Pliskova occupy the top three seeds below Ashleigh Barty, who'll be searching for a second title after winning her first at last year's French Open.

Serena Williams will take part in the tournament for the first time since 2017, and she has a tough first round lined up against 15-year-old Coco Gauff, who famously beat her at Wimbledon last summer.

And then there's the air quality to think about. The organisers of the competition are confident that Melbourne's air quality will be adequate, despite the health concerns caused by the bush fires across the country.

TV remotes at the ready, then, we're in for a thrilling tournament. And here's how you can watch it from Australia and afar...

(Image credit: Wikicommons)

How to watch the Australian Open 2020 in UK & Europe

It's Eurosport who holds the rights to air the Australian Open 2020 in the UK and across Europe. All the matches from Melbourne Park will be broadcast live across Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD throughout the tournament, offering daily coverage from the first rounds to the final.

Thankfully, anyone can access Eurosport through the Eurosport Player or, better still, on smart TVs and any other device which supports the Amazon Prime Video app. There's a even a free seven-day trial which you can try out while you enjoy half of the tournament.

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TV platforms, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy the tennis in HD pretty much wherever you are.

Eurosport Player seven-day free trail on Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy a whole week of tennis from Down Under for free by signing up to Eurosport on Amazon Prime. If you like what you see, then it's just £6.99 per month thereafter with no contract hassles.View Deal

Eurosport 1 and 2 are also accessible for free on most paid-for TV platforms in the UK. For Sky customers, Eurosport 1 and 2 are included with the basic Sky Entertainment package. Just head over to channel 410 and 411. You can also watch the Australian Open tennis streams on the Sky Go app. Sky HD subscribers should head to channels 864 and 865 for Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD.

BT TV customers can also tune into Eurosport 1 and 2 and Eurosport 1 HD and 2HD on channels 412, 413, 435 and 436, respectively, if they have the Entertainment TV bundle or better. Those on the Classic BT TV package can add Eurosport here. Again, customers will be able to access the live stream of the tennis on the BT TV and BT Sports apps.

Channels 521, 522, 523 and 524 are the numbers to remember for Virgin Media customers. They can access Eurosport 1 and 2 in HD or SD on the V6 set-top box if they're signed up to the Bigger, Bigger + Movies and Ultimate Oomph bundles. Head to Virgin Media should you need to upgrade.

How to watch the Australian Open 2020 in Australia

The Australian Open 2020 is very much a part of Australia's crown jewels of sport and will be televised live for free. You'll find all the action available on Channel 9 as well as on the 9Now live stream service which is available through the web or as an app on mobiles, tablets and other devices.

Of course, this is only accessible to Australians in Australia. If you happen to be on away from Oz, then you'll need a VPN to access the stream which is rightfully yours. Take a look below and we'll show you how that's done.

Watch the Australian Open 2020 from abroad using a VPN

Trying to access 9Now or Eurosport streams from outside the Europe or Australia – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – will be a problem. Your service provider (Channel 9, Sky, Virgin Media, BT or Eurosport Player on Amazon Prime Video, for example) will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re an Australian or UK national. This will be the same if you try to access any geo-blocked stream from around the world.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live Australian Open 2020 tennis, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of Australian Open 2020 broadcasters here.

How to watch the Australian Open 2020 in the USA

The Australian Open 2020 US TV rights are split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel. If your satellite or cable package package already includes one of these, then you're in. If not, then you'll need to contact your provider and upgrade.

Tennis Channel Plus $99.99 per year

Catch the Australian Open and stream over 4,500 live and on-demand matches from over 100 ATP & WTA events, including coverage from Roland Garros too. Not cheap but, If you're a tennis nut, then this is the way to go.

View Deal

No need to worry if neither of these are available on your TV platform of choice or if the upgrade subscription is extortionate. You watch a live stream of the Australian Open 2020 direct through the Tennis Channel Plus player on all good smart platforms including iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.

(Image credit: AO)

Australian Open 2020 schedule

The Australian Open 2020 runs from 20th January - 2nd February 2020 and it's packed full of hard court tennis. Play starts each day at 11am (12am GMT). Weather permitting, the schedule is as follows:

Monday, 20th January

First round

Tuesday, 21st January

First round

Wednesday, 22nd January

Second round

Thursday, 23rd January

Second round

Friday, 24th January

Third round

Saturday, 25th January

Third round

Sunday, 26th January

Fourth round

Monday, 27th January

Fourth round

Tuesday, 28th January

Quarter-finals

Wednesday, 29th January

Quarter-finals

Thursday, 30th January

Singles semi-finals

Friday, 31st January

Men's singles semi-finals and women's doubles final

Saturday, 1st February

Women's final

Sunday, 2nd February

Men's singles and doubles final