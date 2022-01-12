Australia vs England live stream and how to watch the Ashes 5th Test for free

England will be keen to go out on a high in Hobart when the 5th Test of The Ashes 2021/22 gets underway on Friday at 4am GMT. Having lost the series 3-0 so far, can Joe Root's side finish their Ashes campaign with a win over Pat Cummins' men in the day-night finale?

Aussie viewers can watch The Ashes final free on Channel 7 but the online live stream is available on Kayo Sports and on Willow in the US. Australia vs England is more than just a game, so make sure you know how to watch an Australia vs England live stream free with a VPN– from anywhere in the world.

The latest team news is in and Sam Billings replaces injured England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Aussie bowler Scott Boland looks set to keep his place, but Usman Khawaja expects to be dropped.

After a "chastening" nine-wicket defeat to Australia in the opening match in Brisbane, England slumped to a second defeat in the 2nd Test. The jig was up in the 3rd Test when a dismal England lost by an innings, ensuring the urn stayed with holders Australia.

Joe Root's side salvaged a draw in the 4th Test, and will be desperate to put on a show in the 5th and final encounter, which has been moved from Perth, Australia, to Hobart, Tasmania, due to Western Australia’s strict Covid border policy. The Bellerive Oval will now host its first-ever Ashes match, a day-night affair.

The 5th Test starts at 4am GMT on Friday 14th January 2022. Read on to find out how you can watch an Australia vs England live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Australia vs England free live stream

Channel 7 has the rights to air The Ashes on TV in Australia but it will not be available online on 7Plus. Instead Aussie fans can stream the 5th Test live on Kayo Sports with a 14-day free trial.

Going to be outside Oz during Australia vs England? Simply use a VPN to access Kayo Sports from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

Watch Australia vs England live stream from overseas using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Australia vs England rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Australia vs England, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the free Australia vs England live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Australia vs England live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the rights to broadcast The Ashes 2021/22, so you can see every ball of the 5th Test in Hobart, Tasmania, from Friday 14th January 2022.

Not a subscriber? The BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month and gets you instant streaming access to all of BT's sports channels, so you can watch the cricket, Premier League soccer, UFC, rugby and more. You don't have to be a BT broadband customer either.

This deal gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for one month, for one fee. It lets anyone in the UK enjoy The Ashes, plus the English Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport website or mobile app. No contract, no fuss.



Watch Australia vs England live stream in USA

Willow TV has the rights to air The Ashes 2021/22 in the States, but there's plenty of options for those who want to see the Australia vs England 5th Test without cable.

You can stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. It costs just $5 to add Willow TV to your Sling subscription for the first month ($10 a month after).

Don't have Sling? New users get their first month for only $10...

Catch all the action Sling TV and enjoy your first three days for free. It's $35 a month thereafter should you choose to continue. Willow TV is an add-on but you can get the first month for only $5 ($10 a month thereafter). No contract. Cancel at any time.

Australia vs England live stream in India

Sony Six is the place to find live coverage of The Ashes 2021/22 in India. You can watch Australia vs England on Sony Six (with English commentary) or catch the action on the Sony LIV app/website.

It's cheap as chips, too. Premium subscription costs from Rs999 a year, which is around £10/$14/AU$19. That includes access to the TV channels, the mobile app and the web player.

Sony Six LIV only available within India but you can access your account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Ashes 2021/22 fixture schedule

5th Test: Jan 14th - 18th January 2022

Bellerive Oval, Tasmania 一 3pm AEDT / 4am GMT

Australia 2021/22 Ashes squad

Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey. Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Steve Smith, David Warner

England 2021/22 Ashes squad

Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood