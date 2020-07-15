Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: watch the Premier League in 4K

Liverpool's dream of passing the 100-point mark and beating City's record took a dent at the weekend but the task has, at least, been simplified - three wins from three games is what it will take. Those three games are no small fixtures though. Make sure you know how to watch an Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are.

Those in the US can buy a season pass from NBC Sports Gold and watch every minute of every remaining Premier League game live for just $9.99, including Arsenal vs Liverpool. (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck away from home.) UK viewers can find the game live in 4K on Sky Sports.

Arsenal vs Liverpool is the first hurdle, with the visit of third-placed Chelsea to follow, and the trip to an unpredictable Newcastle United to finish. Full marks would give Liverpool an unprecedented 101 and round off what has been a remarkable season for the Reds.

There are no new issues for either team with injuries. James Milner is still out with Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson set to miss the last three games. Fortunately, youngster Curtis Jones looks to be a worthy replacement.

Arsenal are still without forward Eddie Nketiah who misses the second game of a three-match ban following his red card against Leicester.

Arsenal vs Liverpool kicks off at 8.15pm. Remember that rules on substitutions have altered slightly. Teams can now make five changes in order to combat fatigue. Read on below to find out how to watch an Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in the best possible quality, wherever you are.

Premier League restart rights in the US belong to NBC, CNBC and NBCSN and you can watch all the remaining games on NBC Sports Gold's Premier League Pass for just $9.99, including Arsenal vs Liverpool.

It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. You can also watch EPL streams on NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC Sports is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool abroad using a VPN

US citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their NBC Sports Gold Pass streams from outside the States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a US national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in 4K in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show Arsenal vs Liverpool and will do so in both 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD and in HD on Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, then we'd highly recommend pay-per-view access on Now TV using a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass for TV which brings a whole month of Premier League football games for £25 with no contract or service switching to worry about.

Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

Premier League fixtures

All fixture times are in BST. Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K.

Wednesday 15th July

Man City vs AFC Bournemouth - 6pm, Sky One / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Burnley vs Wolves - 6pm, BBC One / BBC Two / BBC iPlayer FREE TO AIR

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Arsenal vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Thursday 16th July

Everton vs Aston Villa - 6pm, Sky Sports Action / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Leicester City v Sheffield United - 6pm, Sky One / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Arena / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Crystal Palace v Man Utd - 8.15pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion - 8.15pm, BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Extra 2

Friday 17th July

West Ham v Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 18th July

Norwich City v Burnley - 5.30pm, Sky One / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Sunday 19th July

AFC Bournemouth v Southampton - 2pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - 4pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Monday 20th July

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United - 6pm, Sky One / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Sheffield United v Everton - 6pm, Amazon Prime Video / Twitch FREE TO AIR

Wolves v Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Tuesday 21st July

Watford v Man City - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Aston Villa v Arsenal - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Wednesday 22nd July

Man Utd v West Ham - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Liverpool v Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD