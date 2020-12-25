Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: channel, start time, how to watch in 4K

Can we still call this Boxing Day clash at the Emirates a top-flight London derby when one side is fighting to stay above regulation spots? Indeed, never have Arsenal and Chelsea been so polarised in the Premier League table. It's a critical game for the home side, so make sure you know how to watch an Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream, wherever you are in the world...

Live stream info. UK football fans will need a Sky Sports subscription to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in 4K. To watch in HD, non-Sky customers can purchase a Now TV pass. In the US, subscribers to NBCSN can watch the game on TV and stream it on the NBCSN live web player. Remember to use a VPN when trying to stream away from home in another country. Those without cable can watch on FuboTV.

Arsenal will be looking to avoid a repeat of this fixture last year, which went the way of the south London team after a comfortable lead from an early Aubameyang header was snatched away in the final ten minutes through late Jorginho and Abraham goals. In fact, a loss would be pretty catastrophic for the gunners, who are just a few places above regulation and looking for their first win in the Premier League since their victory over Man Utd in November's opening game. The pressure's on – and Arteta knows it.

Meanwhile, a win for Lampard's men this Boxing Day could potentially see them climb to second behind The Champions if Leicester and Man Utd draw in their tie earlier in the day.

It's a 5.30pm GMT kick-off on Boxing Day at the Emirates. Read on to find out how to watch an Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream, wherever you are in the world...

Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream free in the US

(Image credit: Ronnie Macdonald - https://www.flickr.com/photos/ronmacphotos/41056207045)

NBC is the rights holder for Arsenal vs Chelsea in the US. This fixture won't be available on the Peacock TV platform but will instead be on the NBCSports Network channel as well as the the NBCSN live web player.

NBC Sports Network is available on a number of cable and satellite platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV which is s currently offering US-based users a FREE 3-day trial.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea free with FuboTV FREE 3-day trial

Cut your cable and try out FuboTV's streaming access to over 161 different sports and entertainment channels, including 4K coverage. Sports include NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS, Premier League football and much more.View Deal

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Going to be outside the country this weekend? You can use a VPN to watch from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

Nord VPN from £2.86 per month

You can get three months free when you sign up to a two-year plan, bringing VPN access to six simultaneous smart devices including desktop computers, laptops, mobiles and tablets running Windows, Mac OS, iOS and Android. Nord offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in 4K

(Image credit: @cfcunofficial (Chelsea Debs) London - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Frank_Lampard_2017.jpg)

Arsenal vs Chelsea will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD on Sunday.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream with a Now TV day pass (£9.98) or a monthly pass (£25). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now TV Sky Sports Pass + mobile month £9.98

Enjoy a day of Sky Sports on your TV and a whole month on your mobile phone for just £9.98 while this Now TV deal is on.View Deal

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

The ultimate guide to the best Now TV deals and free passes

Christmas Premier League fixtures

(Image credit: Arsenal.com)

All kick-off times are in GMT (UK)

Boxing Day, 26th December

Leicester City v Man Utd - 12:30, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - 15:00, BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Fulham v Southampton - 15:00, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Arsenal v Chelsea - 17:30, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Man City v Newcastle United - 20:00, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sheffield United v Everton - 20:00, BT Sport 2

Sunday 27th December

Leeds United v Burnley - 12:00, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky One / Sky Sports Ultra HD

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion - 14:15, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky One / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Liverpool v West Brom - 16:30, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur - 19:15, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD