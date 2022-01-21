Arsenal vs Burnley live stream and how to watch the Premier League from anywhere

Sunday's Arsenal vs Burnley fixture at the Emirates has all the makings of a thriller. Can the 6th-place Gunners ease past struggling Burnley, or will Mikel Arteta's side slip-up – just as they did against Forest in the cup? Make sure you know how to watch an Arsenal vs Burnley live stream from anywhere.

US soccer fans can watch an Arsenal vs Burnley live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on Peacock TV for just $4.99 per month. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Arsenal vs Burnley live stream Date: Sunday 23rd January 2022 Kick off: 2pm GMT / 9am ET Venue: Emirates Stadium, London Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Canada stream: DAZN ($20/month) UK stream: Not televised AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Ghana's loss is Arsenal's gain, because Thomas Partey has returned from AFCON 2022 earlier than expected. The midfielder is back in London and ready to face Burnley; Egyptian international Mohamed Elneny is still on AFCON duty.

Arsenal's 2021/22 season has been fairly consistent, aside from a gut-wrenching 2-1 loss to Man City in the Premier League and that shock 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup. If Arsenal are to break into the top four, they'll need to beat down-on-their-luck Burnley this Sunday.

The Clarets are on a seven-gaming losing streak in the Premier League and have averaged under one goal per game. They were also dumped out of the FA Cup by Huddersfield Town a couple of weeks ago, leaving manager Sean Dyche's position hanging by a threat. Now minus striker Chris Wood, the prospects don't look great but can bottom of the table Burnley pull off a Premier League miracle?

The match kicks off at 2pm GMT, 23rd January, at the Emirates. Follow our guide on how to watch an Arsenal vs Burnley live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Arsenal vs Burnley on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Arsenal vs Burnley Peacock TV Premium $4.99/month

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Arsenal vs Burnley live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Arsenal vs Burnley – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch an Arsenal vs Burnley live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Arsenal vs Burnley live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are simple to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Arsenal vs Burnley you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Arsenal vs Burnley live stream.

UK: watch an Arsenal vs Burnley live stream

Arsenal vs Burnley will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK will can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Australia: Arsenal vs Burnley live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Arsenal vs Burnley – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for January

All times are in GMT

Friday 21 January

20:00 Watford v Norwich

Saturday 22 January

12:30 Everton v Aston Villa

Brentford v Wolves

Leeds v Newcastle

Man Utd v West Ham

17:30 Southampton v Man City

Sunday 23 January

14:00 Arsenal v Burnley

14:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool

14:00 Leicester v Brighton

16:30 Chelsea v Spurs