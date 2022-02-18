Arsenal vs Brentford live stream and how to watch the Premier League online and on TV

This Saturday will provide Arsenal with a golden opportunity to avenge their defeat to Brentford on the opening day of the season. Having put (most of) their injury woes behind them, Mikel Arteta's side will be relishing the 3pm clash. Make sure you know how to watch an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream online and on TV wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on Peacock TV for just $4.99 per month. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Arsenal vs Brentford live stream Date: Saturday 19th February 2022 Kick off: 3pm GMT / 10am ET Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Canada stream: DAZN ($20/month) AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month) UK stream: Not televised

The early team news is in and Arsenal will be without Gabriel Martinelli after the Brazilian forward was sent off against Wolves on Thursday. Bernd Leno is out with a bout of Covid-19, but Takehiro Tomiyasu is back in training.

The Gunners are currently battling it out with West Ham and Manchester United for a top four spot. The good news for Arteta is that he is spoilt for choice when it comes to midfield options, with both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka available. Can The Gunners make it four wins out of six in the Premier League?

It's a different story at Brentford. The Bees are currently languishing in 14th place having lost five of their last six Premier League matches. Ivan Toney is a doubt for Saturday, but Tarique Fosu could be on the verge of making a comeback. Denmark's Christian Eriksen, who played 60 minutes in a friendly this week, is probably a few weeks away from making his official debut.

The match kicks off at 3pm GMT, 19th February, at the Emirates Stadium. Follow our guide to how to watch an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Arsenal vs Brentford on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every week.

Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

The Arsenal vs Brentford live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Arsenal vs Brentford – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch an Arsenal vs Brentford live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Arsenal vs Brentford live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Arsenal vs Brentford, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Arsenal vs Brentford live stream.

Can you watch Arsenal vs Brentford in the UK?

Sadly, Arsenal vs Brentford will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK will can watch Arsenal vs Brentford by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Australia: Arsenal vs Brentford live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Arsenal vs Brentford – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

