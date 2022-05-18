2022 PGA Championship live stream and how to watch the majors golf for free

The 2022 PGA Championship – the second Major of the season – tees off this Thursday, 19th May, at Southern Hills. Phil Mickelson might be absent but 156 players including Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are all eyeing up the Wanamaker Trophy. Coverage is free in some countries, so, whether you're looking for viewing online, on TV, with cable or without, make sure you know how to watch a 2022 PGA Championship live stream from where you are.

The 104th PGA Championship was originally to be held at Trump National in Bedminster, but the PGA switched to Southern Hills, Oklahoma, on the basis that using Trump's course could be "detrimental" to its brand in the wake of the US Capitol riots.

In a further shake-up, two-time winner Phil Mickelson will miss this year's PGA Championship. He's taking time "away from the game" after making a series of controversial comments about Greg Norman's Saudi Arabian-based LIV tour. All a little mysterious.

Nonetheless, plenty of top players will be in action. Tiger Woods, who won the PGA Championship at Southern Hills back in 2007, will be hoping for a rebirth, while Rory McIlroy will be seeking to repeat his 2014 PGA Championship win. Dustin Johnson is eyeing his maiden title, world No.1 Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are both eyeing up Grand Slams, and Bryson DeChambeau looks ready to test his surgically-repaired wrist.

Round 1 of the PGA Championship starts on Thursday, 19th May. Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 PGA Championship live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a 2022 PGA Championship free live stream

Lucky US viewers can stream the best bits of the PGA Championship – including the final round – free with a Paramount+ 7-day trial ($4.99 a month after, cancel anytime).

Outside the US this week? US fans can use a VPN to access Paramount+ from overseas.

Meanwhile, lucky Australians fans can watch all four rounds with Kayo Sports 14-day free trial. As ever, use a VPN to access Kayo when abroad.

How to watch the 2022 PGA Championship abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 PGA Championship rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and allow you to access your favourite local streams from wherever you happen to be at the time.

How to use a VPN for the 2022 PGA Championship

Using a VPN to watch the golf from anywhere is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the golf, you may wish to choose 'US' for Paramount+.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and enjoy the 2022 PGA Championship live stream.

Watch the 2022 PGA Championship in the UK

Sky Sports will serve up 40 hours of UK coverage, including the opening round from 1pm BST on Thursday, 19th May. Coverage begins from 1pm on the second day and 2pm over the weekend.

Check out the best Sky TV deals or grab a contract-free Now Sports streaming pass (from £11.99 a day).

Don't forget: US nationals travelling overseas can use a VPN to watch Saturday/Sunday free with a Paramount+ 7-day trial. Details just above.

Watch the 2022 PGA Championship in the US

ESPN and CBS have once again split the rights to broadcast live coverage of the 2022 PGA Championship in the US.

CBS has the best bits, including the all-important final round. Cord-cutters can stream CBS coverage live on Paramount+ for $4.99 a month (new users get a 7-day free trial). The remainder of the event streams live on ESPN+ ($6.99 a month).

Thursday 19th May 2022

8 a.m.-2 p.m EDT., ESPN+ (streaming)

2 p.m.-8 p.m., ESPN (streaming on ESPN+)

8 p.m.-conclusion, ESPN+ (streaming)

Friday, 20th May 2022

8 a.m.-2 p.m., ESPN+ (streaming)

2 p.m.-8 p.m., ESPN (streaming on ESPN+)

8 p.m.-conclusion, ESPN+ (streaming)

Saturday, 21st May 2022

8-10 a.m., ESPN+ (streaming)

10 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN (streaming on ESPN+)

1-7 p.m. EDT, CBS (streaming on Paramount+)

Sunday, 22nd May 2022

8-10 a.m., ESPN+ (streaming)

10 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN (streaming on ESPN+)

1-7 p.m. EDT, CBS (streaming on Paramount+)

Watch the 2022 PGA Championship in Australia

Golf fans can watch all the 2022 PGA Championship live on Foxtel, which you'll find on streaming service Kayo.

A Kayo subscription costs from AU$25 a month and new users get a 14-day free trial.

Don't forget, you'll need to use a VPN to watch Kayo if you're stuck outside Oz.

2022 PGA Championship tee times

Round one tee times will be published shortly.

