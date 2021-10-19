2021 UCI Track World Championships live stream and how to watch the cycling for free

The 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships are set to pedal away on the 20th October at the Velodrome Couvert Regional Jean-Stablinski (known locally as "Le Stab"). The 250m track in Roubaix, France, will see the world's fastest Olympic cyclists attempt to smash one world record after another. Make sure you know to watch a 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships live stream for free, wherever you are.

2021 Track World Championships live stream Date: 20th Oct – 24th Oct 2021 Free streams: SBS (Australia) | BBC iPlayer (UK)| France 3 (France) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: FloBikes ($8.99/month) Tickets: Weezevent

The flagship event will feature a stellar field "featuring most of the gold medallists from the recent Olympic Games Tokyo 2020", so sprint and endurance fans are in for a real treat. Reigning Olympic and recently crowned three-time European champion Katie Archibald is among 19 track cyclists selected to represent Great Britain, while European bronze medallists Emily Kay and Kelly Murphy will rep the Irish team.

Excitingly, the 2021 Track World Cycling Championships will play a major role in deciding the qualification for the inaugural UCI Track Champions League, which will see the greatest riders in the world fight it out over six rounds in the velodrome to be crowned world's fastest. That raises the stakes considerably.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) had hoped to get the Track World Cycling Championships under way last week, in Turkmenistan, but the show was moved to France due to local coronavirus restrictions.

"Roubaix has long been a fabled location on the international cycling scene thanks to the famous Paris-Roubaix Classic," said FFC President Michel Callot. "Its name will now be associated with the history of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships."

Ready to watch 2021 Track World Cycling Championships? UK viewers can stream all the action free on BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime through Eurosport.

Cycling fans in Australia can catch a 2021 Track World Championships live stream free on SBS. You'll need to create an account and sign in.

Going to be away from home this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access SBS from anywhere in the world, without being blocked.

Meanwhile, UK fans can watch free live coverage on BBC iPlayer. Again, UK fans will need to use a VPN to access the BBC iPlayer when away outside their home country.

UK: 2021 Track World Championships live stream

The BBC has the rights to air the 2021 Track World Championships in the UK. Fans can follow the 2021 Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix, France live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, the Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.

The action will also be aired live across the UK via Eurosport and Eurosport Player. Subscription costs from £6.99 a month or £39.99 a year.

If you happen to be outside the UK this weekend, simply use a VPN to access BBC or Eurosport without being location blocked.

USA & Canada: 2021 Track World Championships free live stream

Cycling fans in the US can tune into the 2021 UCI Track World Championships live on FloBikes. Subscription costs $30 a month or $150 a year. The specialist streaming service covers all the best cycling events, including the Tour de France, so it's a great option if you're a die-hard fan.

2021 UCI Track World Championships schedule

Finals: Women's scratch 10km, women's team sprint and men's team sprint

Finals: Men's team pursuit, men's scratch 15km, men's keirin, women's team pursuit, women's elimination race

Finals: Men's points race, men's kilo time trial, men's individual pursuit, women's sprint, women's omnium

Finals: Women's 500m time trial, women's madison, women's individual pursuit, men's omnium

Finals: Women's points race, men's sprint, men's madison, women's keirin, men's elimination race