Why I think you should ignore AirPods deals in the Black Friday sales

When Black Friday buying frenzy takes hold, it can be easy to lose sight of what is truly important. Sometimes, we can focus on popular choice, rather than the well-reviewed best choice.

Yes, you can still bag the 2nd-gen AirPods (2019) with charging case for just £99, but consider that Cambridge Audio has added to Black Friday in a big way by significantly dropping the price of its splendid, 2021 release five-star Melomania 1 Plus true wireless earbuds – by a full 25 per cent – to just £89.95.

Melomania 1+ wireless earbuds £120 Melomania 1+ wireless earbuds £120 £89.95 (save £30.05) at Richer Sounds

These true wireless headphones only launched this year, but they're now available with a huge 25% discount. The sound is clear and exciting, plus they boast a class-leading battery life. At this price, they're a no-brainer. Five stars.

Go with the above suggestion and you'll get superior sound, better stamina (a jump from 24 hours with the 2nd gen. AirPods to 35 in the Melomania 1 Plus – or 45 if you deploy low power mode) and save a tenner.

But you can spend far less. Just check out these alternative Black Friday earbuds deals, and why you should at least look them over before you plump for a set of Apple's AirPods.

Panasonic RZ-S500W £169 Panasonic RZ-S500W £169 £99 at Amazon (save £70)

Quite simply the best true wireless earbuds you can buy under £100. They offer a combination of features (including noise-cancelling) and sound quality that is unique at this price. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner.

Earfun Air £60 Earfun Air £60 £40 at Amazon (save £20)

The cheapest true wireless earbuds we can heartily recommend, these five-star Earfuns do the basics right – and are now £20 off their RRP if you click the coupon code box at Amazon. Five stars. What Hi-Fi? Award-winner.

Sennheiser HD 250BT £60 Sennheiser HD 250BT £60 £38.99 at Amazon (save £21)

We didn't think these superb, new-release budget wireless on-ears could get any cheaper – but here we are! Don't expect luxury flourishes, but they nail the basics. They sound great for the money and have Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency support, a 25-hour battery life, plus app support that brings EQ customisation onboard. Five stars.

Soundcore Anker P2 Mini £36 Soundcore Anker P2 Mini £36 £22 at Amazon (save £14)

Not a model we've reviewed, but Anker has a knack for producing decent-sounding buds at crazy-low prices. The P2 Mini buds offer the company's "Signature Sound", Bluetooth 5.2 and IPX5 protection for less than the price of a large takeaway pizza. Worth a punt at this price.

I caveat the above with two admissions: if you have an iPhone, there is a lot to be said for buying a pair of AirPods. There's no denying the way they happily present themselves for seamless integration with an iPhone for music, video and calls. Is this worth the significant extra spend? That is up to you.

Secondly, as we said in our review of the Sennheiser HD 250BT (but it applies to all budget earbuds and headphones) it would be an unfair ask to expect the final word in sonic brilliance for £60 (now £39). If the firm had cracked that particular code at this nominal price level, we could all go home. However, underestimate these headphones at your peril. Sennheiser’s ultra-affordable and durable headphones do not disappoint sonically for the price. The HD 250BT sound a good deal more musically detailed, agile and rhythmically gifted across the frequencies than we had predicted.

Ask us whether Earfun’s true wireless Air earbuds sound as good as in-ears at double, triple or quadruple the price, and the answer is also no. But until we heard them (in the second half of 2020), we had never awarded five stars to a set of true wireless headphones in this ultra-budget category – despite testing models from well-known and highly respected audio brands.

So there you have it. Something to think about before you click 'buy now' this Black Friday weekend, at the very least.

