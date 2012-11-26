Welcome to The Week in HD, our guide to all the must-see high-definition TV shows, films, sports and Blu-rays to grace your screen over the next seven days.

A new record was set last weekend, with Sebastian Vettel becoming the youngest-ever F1 driver to win three titles back-to-back, after a nail-biting and drama-filled race that saw Jenson Button win, Lewis Hamilton ending his McLaren career on an anti-climax, and Michael Schumacher once again retiring from the sport.

There's plenty to watch this week, but more importantly - it's December at the weekend! This means it's officially Christmastime, so to get into the festive mood, why not take to the comments section and let us know your favourite Christmas films and TV specials, and what you're looking forward to watching over the festive season :)

Monday 26th November

The Amazing Spider-Man - Blu-ray & 3D

The reboot of this particular Marvel superhero franchise raised a few disgruntled eyebrows, but Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone steal the show by being utterly charming. Among heavyweights such as Avengers and Batman, this is a more light and personal story charting how young Peter Parker got his powers, his relationship with Gwen Stacey, and finding out why his parents disappeared, while battling Rhys Ifans in Lizard form. There's also some great web-swinging action that looks well exciting in 3D.

Brave - Blu-ray & 3D

Merida wants nothing more than to run around the Scottish Highlands, practising her Hawkeye/Katniss-like archery skills. Her mother, on the other hand, wants her to be the perfect little princess. At cross purposes, Merida curses her mother into a bear, and they must heal their relationship to break the curse. Pixar's outdone themselves with the animation, with stunning scenery looking near-realistic and Merida's mass of fiery curls looking delightfully tangible.

Tarantino XX: 8-Film Collection - Blu-ray

Celebrating the first 20 years of the innovative filmmaker, this collection features eight films handpicked by Tarantino himself: True Romance, Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill Vol 1 & Vol 2, Death Proof, and Inglorious Basterds, along with hours of special features.

MasterChef: The Professionals - BBC HD - 8.30pm

Another round of ten more chefs hoping to impress the judges with a dish made from just seven ingredients: beef mince, wild mushrooms, an aubergine, red wine, brioche, pears, and almonds. Sounds delicious.

Stephen Fry: Gadget Man - 4 HD - 8.30pm

Our beloved QIMaster plays around with some nifty innovations and gadgets aimed to make modern life more comfortable and fun, such as shopping and cooking. Famous friends on the menu today include Derren Brown and Jo Brand.

Tuesday 27th November

Aston Villa v Reading - Sky Sports HD2 - 7.30pm

Barclays Premier League

MasterChef: The Professionals - BBC HD - 8pm

Skills test today is cooking a crepe souffle in 15 minutes, then a classic sweet and spicey mutton pie for Michel Roux Jr.

Dara O Briain’s Science Club - BBC HD - 9pm

Dara O Briain explores the best of all science: space science! With a group of experts, he discusses the possiblity of aliens and the effects of radiation on the human body, while comedian Josh Widdecombe visits NASA, and a space suit is taken apart. And no space news is complete without some Mars Curiosity news.

Hendrix: Live at the Isle of Wight - Sky Arts 1 HD - 10pm

Directed by Murray Lerner, this film showcases one of Jim Hendrix’s final concerts, featuring Foxy Lady, Purple Haze, In From the Storm, and so much more.

Imagine... How Music Makes Us Feel - BBC1 HD - 10.35pm

Music – a universal language. We often turn to it when words aren’t enough, when emotions aren’t enough. Alan Yentob speaks to a variety of people – musician, composer, psychologist, vicar – to understand the power of music to affect people in different ways.

Wednesday 28th November

Wigan Athletic v Manchester City - Sky Sports HD2 & 3D - 7.30pm

Barclays Premier League

MasterChef: The Professionals - BBC HD - 8pm

For the classic dish tonight, there’s smoked salmon, poached egg, artichoke and truffle. But first for the skills test, it’s a MasterChef first: sea urchin!

Donnie Darko - Sky Movies HD Indie - 8pm

Time is certainly wibbly-wobbly in this cult classic about a troubled teenager who narrowly misses being crushed to death by a plane engine, resulting in a series of bizarre events, not least the creep-as-hell six-foot tall rabbit named Frank, who prophecises the end of the world. With Jake Gyllenhaal, Drew Barrymore, Patrick Swayze, Mary McDonnell and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The Hour - BBC HD - 9pm

It’s Christmas time at Lime Grove, but it’s not all merry and jolly. Randall tells Lix why he’s really back, Bel and Freddie try to find out what happened to the missing Kiki, and Hector spirals even more out of control.

Thursday 29th November

MasterChef: The Professionals - BBC HD - 8pm

The remaining six chefs have to pull out all the stops to create two dishes for the three hard-to-please critics, with only two going through to the semi-finals.

Friday 30th November

Have I Got News For You - BBC1 HD - 9pm

Joining Paul Merton and Ian Hislop tonight are panellists Nick Hewer and Baroness Trumpington, with guest host Jack Whitehall.

QI - BBC HD - 10pm

Jumpers. Some cozy fun on this wintery night, Julian Clary, Ross Noble, Bill Bailey, Alan Davies and Stephen Fry.

Castle - 5 HD - 10pm

Wrapped Up In Death. One for the Indiana Jones fans, this mystery has a Mayan tomb, a museum curator crushed to death by a falling gargoyle, and the inevitable mummy curse. Beckett and her team tread around a multitude of homage and tropes, as Castle believes he’s been a victim of the mummy’s curse...

Saturday 1st December

West Ham v Chelsea - Sky Sports HD2 - 12.30pm

Barclays Premier League

Reading v Manchester United - ESPN HD - 5.15pm

Barclays Premier League

Sunday 2nd December

Norwich City v Sunderland - Sky Sports HD1 - 3.30pm

Barclays Premier League

The Secret of Crickley Hall – BBC1 HD – 9pm

The BBC's three-part adaptation of James Herbert’s supernatural novel comes to its conclusion tonight, with a Crickley Hall expert called in to rid the house of its menacing ghost. But as Eve comes close to finding her missing son, the rest of her children are under threat…

British Comedy Awards Nominations Show – 4 HD – 10.30pm

Find out which of Britain’s finest funny-people have been nominated for the 2012 British Comedy Awards, with plenty of comedy clips and interviews accompanying the announcements.

