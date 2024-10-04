Five-star Technics hi-fi system hits record low price ahead of October Prime Day

The Technics SA-C600 is a great example of a brand combining convenience and quality into a seriously attractive package. This streaming, CD-playing all-in-one with built-in amplification is a fantastic option for anyone short on space – we have recognised its abilities with not only a five-star review but a 2023 What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year Award.

Big discounts have been hard to find, but we have just spotted that it has dropped to £789 – its lowest price yet. Over at Amazon, you will find a £100 saving which will come in handy when it comes to adding a quality pair of bookshelf or floorstanding speakers to make the most of its outstanding sound quality.

Amazon Prime Day may be just around the corner, but we doubt the price will drop further.

Lowest Price Ever! Technics SA-C600 was £899, now £789 at Amazon (save £110)

There isn’t much the Technics SA-C600 can’t do. It will play your CDs, stream music from your favourite service, connect to a turntable, and it has 30W per channel to power the speakers of your choosing. Five stars

Amazing compact hi-fi systems such as this Technics are hard to come by. It has fine looks and features, but it also manages to add great sound quality to the equation.

In our Technics SA-C600 review, we described it as an “expressive and punchy performer”, with the way it “organises that information into a cohesive and musical whole” really impressing our test team. It’s an entertaining listen and although its power output of 30W is relatively modest by modern standards, we said the SA-C600 “exceeds expectations by sounding surprisingly authoritative and suitably large-scale.”

It has a good list of features too. There’s the built-in CD player, network-streaming capabilities plus support for Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon Music. DAB/FM radio is also in there as are Bluetooth, AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.

There is also the option of more traditional wired connectivity in the shape of stereo RCA inputs and a suite of digital inputs: USB, coaxial and optical. There’s even a moving-magnet phono stage, which you might possibly expect given the brand’s turntable heritage. A remote control is also included, but chances are you will end up using Technics’ dedicated control app on your smart device.

It’s a nicely built unit too. Design highlights include the aluminium top panel which feels solid to the touch and the smooth swivelling action of the transparent CD cover on the top which is satisfying to use.

All-in-one systems as talented as the Technics SA-C600 don’t come around too often, hence our glowing five-star review. And this was at the full asking price of £899. Now that price has been cut to £789 we think it’s even easier to get behind. An impressive machine.

