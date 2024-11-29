This astonishing Black Friday drop on five-star Bowers & Wilkins wireless headphones could be the deal(s) of the year

These could be the best wireless headphones deas across the entirety of Black Friday. The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e have fallen from their original £379 to just £249 at Amazon, a sparkling saving of £130 or, if you prefer, around 35 per cent.

The PX7 S2e would be our pick as the best B&W wireless headphones to get, but we've also included a stellar £179 at John Lewis deal for the more standard PX7 S2 cans, mainly because it was just too good to ignore. They've been around for roughly two years, and with an original RRP of £379, that drop is a quite astonishing fall of £200!

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 and Px7 S2e Prime Day deals

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 was £379 now £179 at John Lewis (save £200)

They're the older of the two pairs here, but all that means is that you're getting an even bigger clobbering of that original RRP. Arriving in 2022 for £379, the five-star B&W Px7 S2 are remarkable over-ear headphones, rivalling the best in class and proving that Bowers is as good with wearable products as it is with "proper" hi-fi. A mind-blowing deal if ever there was one.

Five stars

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e was £379 now £249 at Amazon (save £130)

This is the biggest discount we've seen for the B&W Px7 S2e, even lower than they went during Prime Day. These beautifully made, sonically adept wireless over-ears are worthy of their glowing five-star rating, and while they're usually around the same price as the Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM5, this superb deal makes them supremely attractive. Ignore them at your peril.

Five stars



Deal also at Peter Tyson

Both of these deals look like exceptional value, but which is right for you? Happily, they're both major drops on five-star headphones, so you're going to go home happy no matter which one you pick. There are some subtle differences between the two sets, however, that could help to sway your decision.

Both offer similar feature sets, including strong noise cancelling capabilities that are customisable via the smooth-operating B&W headphones app. The Px7 S2e can last for 30 hours without needing a charge, the same figures as the older S2 model, with aptX Adaptive support translating across both. Each pair offers a built-in microphone and on-ear controls, the latter of which can also be customised via the onboard app.

Sonically, the Px7 S2e are the slightly more refined and dynamic performers. An upgraded twist on the standard S2 model, the "e" iteration do have the same 40mm custom drivers, leading to a similar overall sonic profile, What distinguishes them is the greater sense of coherency and dynamic contrast, blending in those exciting new ingredients with the natural detail and clarity displayed by the S2. Both pairs are outstanding, yet it's the newer over-ears that just about take the cake, as we'd expect from a billed upgrade.

The S2 have dropped to a lower price, being an older model that has been semi-ousted by a newer contender. Still, we'd happily recommend either model, so you can't go wrong no matter your choice. All we'd tell you to do is to hurry, because Black Friday won't last forever and we just don't know if those prices will remain over the weekend and into next week.

