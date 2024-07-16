These glorious Bowers & Wilkins headphones are enjoying once-in-a-lifetime Prime Day discounts

On the hunt for some stunning premium wireless headphones that can rival the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for sound quality and and which look the absolute business? Two of Bowers & Wilkins's finest over-ear headphones – the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 and the Px7 S2e – are on sale, and we've rarely seen them fall so low.

The older Px7 S2 retailed originally at £379 (roughly the same as the Sony WH-1000XM5's official RRP) but have fallen to £236 at Amazon, while the Px7 S2e are down to £275 at Amazon from their original £379 tag. Both great deals, but which one is right for you this Prime Day?

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 and Px7 S2e Prime Day deals

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 was £379 now £236 at Amazon (save £143)

They're the older of the two pairs here, but all that means is that you're getting an even bigger clobbering of that original RRP. Arriving in 2022 for £379, the five-star B&W Px7 S2 are remarkable over-ear headphones, rivalling the best in class and proving that Bowers is as good with wearable products as it is with "proper" hi-fi.

Price check: £249 at Argos

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e was £379 now £275 at Amazon (save £104)

This is perhaps the biggest major discount we've seen for the B&W Px7 S2e, making it a deal that's very hard to ignore. These beautifully made, sonically adept wireless over-ears are worthy of their glowing five-star rating, and while they're usually around the same price as the Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM5, this superb deal makes them supremely attractive.

Price check: £279 at Peter Tyson

Both of these deals look like exceptional value, but which is right for you? Happily, they're both major drops on five-star headphones, so you're going to go home happy no matter which one you pick. There are some subtle differences between the two sets, however, that could help to sway your decision somewhat.

Both offer similar feature sets, including strong noise cancelling capabilities that are customisable via the smooth-operating B&W headphones app. The Px7 S2e can last for 30 hours without needing a charge, the same figures as the older S2 model, with aptX Adaptive support translating across both. Each pair offers a built-in microphone and on-ear controls, the latter of which can also be customised via the onboard app.

Sonically, the Px7 S2e are the slightly more refined and dynamic performers. An upgraded twist on the standard S2 model, the "e" iteration do have the same 40mm custom drivers, leading to a similar overall sonic profile, What distinguishes them is the greater sense of coherency and dynamic contrast, blending in those exciting new ingredients with the natural detail and clarity displayed by the S2. Both pairs are outstanding, yet it's the newer over-ears that just about take the cake, as we'd expect from a supposed upgrade.

The S2 have dropped to a lower price, being an older model that has been semi-ousted by a newer contender. Still, we'd happily recommend either model over at Amazon, so you can't go wrong no matter your choice.

