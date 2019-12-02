The best Cyber Monday TV deals under £500

If you're looking for a true, bonafide TV bargain this Cyber Monday, you've come to the right place. Scroll down just a little way and you'll find the very best TVs that are available in the Cyber Monday sales for under £500.

And just because you're not spending much money doesn't mean you can't buy a quality TV: here we've got an assortment of 4K HDR TVs ranging in size from 32 inches to 55 inches, and every model has built-in streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer.

Samsung features heavily on this list as it's simply being so darn aggressive with its Cyber Monday deals, but you'll also find models from Panasonic, Sony and Philips.

Unfortunately, £500 won't yet buy you an OLED TV but, if you are prepared to spend some more money, you'll find some amazing Cyber Monday OLED TV deals here.

Right, that's enough pre-amble: on with the deals! Here are the very best TVs available for under £500 in the Cyber Monday 2019 sales.

32-inch TV deals

Sony KDL-32WE613BU 32in HD Ready HDR Smart TV £349 £199 at Amazon

A 42 per cent Cyber Monday saving gets you a decently spec'd, well-reviewed 32in TV for just £199. There's direct access to plenty of smart video apps as well as the benefit of HDR support.

40-inch TV deals

Panasonic TX-40GX800B 4K HDR TV £599 £499 at Richer Sounds

It may be 'small' but Panasonic's 40-inch GX800 has premium pretensions. Most excitingly, it supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, which no Samsung TVs can match. We felt it was a bit pricey when we reviewed it at £599, but this discount makes it much more tempting.View Deal

43-inch TV deals

Samsung UE43RU7020 4K HDR TV £379 £299 at Currys

This is the smallest, most basic model in Samsung's 2019 TV range, and yet it's still a very good TV, particularly at this even lower price. Sure, you do without some of the niceties of the UE43RU7470 (the fancy remote and Bixby support, for example) but for £100 less that seems more than fair.View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7470 4K HDR TV £429 £399 at Currys

We've only just given this 43 inch Samsung TV a What Hi-Fi? Award and already it's dropped in price. This is a cracking set for those who want 4K, HDR and a great operating system at a more compact size.View Deal

49-inch TV deals

Samsung UE49RU8000 4K HDR TV £749 £489 at Amazon

Another Award-winning TV - and one that's just had a third big discount. The 49 inch RU8000 is an excellent TV with lots of detail, super-sharp edges and great colours. It's also got the best, most app-laden operating system out there. A serious bargain at this price.View Deal

50-inch TV deals

Philips 50PUS7304 4K Smart TV £1000 £459 at Amazon

You save £541 (54%) if you take Amazon up on this sensational deal today. It's a 50-inch, 2019 Philips TV for £459. You've got three-sided Ambilight, 4K resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. We've seen it discounted a little – but never quite like this. Cyber Monday doesn't last long...View Deal

Samsung UE50RU7100 50-inch 4K Smart TV £549 £389 at BT

Save £160 on this bargain 2019 Samsung 4K HDR TV, which has built-in access to a superb range of apps and decent support for HDR technologies. It might be one of Samsung's budget panels, but at £389 it looks like good value for money. View Deal

55-inch TV deals

Samsung UE55RU7020 55-inch 4K LED TV £399 at Argos

The 55-inch RU720 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+. The 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so you'll be spoilt for choice with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services. View Deal

