The best 65-inch and 75-inch Cyber Monday TV deals: save on 4K, smart and OLED TVs

If you're in the market for a big-screen TV with a big discount then the biggest sales of the year are a great time to look. The best Cyber Monday TV deals follow hot-on-the-heels of the Black Friday sales and there are plenty of 65-inch and 75-inch deals to tempt you.

Looking for the very best Cyber Monday 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals? You're in the right place. There's never been a better time to make a big saving on a cheap TV, 4K TV, smart TV, OLED or QLED, with many of the Black Friday TV deals still live and fresh price drops on the way for Cyber Monday.

We've scoured all the big retailer's holiday sales online to find you the pick of the best cheap Cyber Monday 4K TV deals available in the US and UK. Look out for big savings on previous-generation TVs that still offer the latest features and streaming services, especially at 65-inch sizes and above. But you can find great TV deals on 2020 TVs, too.

Below you'll find every type of 4K TV deal you can imagine, from HD to 4K, OLED to QLED, and discounts on TVs from brands including LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio and more.

See all the best Cyber Monday TV deals

Best 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals (US)

CHEAP 4K TV! Sceptre 65 inch 4K LED TV $899 $379 at Walmart (save $520)

A crazy low price on this Sceptre 65 inch 4K TV, which is currently available at an $520 saving via Walmart on the original price. It offers 4K UHD resolution, an LED screen, four HDMI connections and smart TV features.

Vizio 65-inch OLED H1 TV: $1999 $1499 at Best Buy (save $500)

Best Buy has knocked $500 off this Vizio 65-inch OLED, which packs in the same great features as on the 55in model further up the page, including Dolby Vision support, but with a bit more wow factor. You'll need to sign into your free My Best Buy account to see the deal.

LG OLED BARGAIN! LG OLED65CX 4K OLED TV $2499 $1899 at Best Buy (save $600)

The CX is the sweet spot in LG's 2020 OLED TV range – it gets you all of LG's top picture tech at a great price, and that includes in the 65-inch screen size in the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale. Expect detail, richer colours and smooth motion. An astonishingly capable all-rounder.

Sony XBR-65A8H OLED 4K Android TV $2799 $1799 at Best Buy

Save a massive $1000 on the Sony A8H, which provides Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for truly immersive entertainment. This Sony 4K smart TV supports Chromecast and Bluetooth for wireless connections with a variety of devices, and has the Sony Picture Processor X1 Ultimate. The Acoustic Surface Audio technology means the whole screen is your speaker – clever.

Sony XBR-65A9G OLED TV $3499 $2499 at Best Buy (save $1000)

If you want the 65-inch A9 model then there's still a saving to be had with $1000 off the list price at Amazon on this model. The set includes Android TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 and the top-tier Sony picture processing.

Sony X800H 75-inch 4K smart TV: $1399 $999 at Best Buy

Fancy kickstarting your Christmas with a $400 discount on a Sony 4K TV? Here's your chance. The X800H boasts a premium design, high-contrast ratio and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10. Grab one before Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals end.

Samsung Q70T 4K QLED TV: $2200 $1497 at Amazon (save $700)

Don't miss this excellent deal on a Samsung 4K QLED TV that, at 75-inches, makes a serious statement. With a OneConnect box, impressive picture processing power and gamer-friendly features, it's a a steal. Save $700 for a limited time only.

Sony X950H 4K smart TV $3499 $2398 at Amazon (save $1100)

This Sony TV is your ticket to telly heaven at thanks to a huge $1100 discount. Powered by Android TV and Alexa voice control, you've got plenty of streaming apps and loads of TV tech built-in. A great saving on a monster TV.

Sony XBR-77A9G 4K OLED $4999 $3299 at Best Buy (save $1700)

How about the 77-inch? Over $1700 off one of the best-sounding TVs we've ever tested is a pretty sweet deal, especially when you consider that the A9 combines those impressive sonics with superb picture technology.

LG OLED77C9PLA 4K OLED $4500 $3497 at Amazon (save $1000)

Over $1000 has been shaved off this 77in 2019 OLED TV. It's still a lot of money of course, but you can be confident of its performance. We gave the smaller version of this TV a five-star review for its exceptional picture quality.

Best 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals (UK)

Best 65-inch and 75-inch TV deals (UK)

Today's best 65-inch TV deal LG OLED65CX 2020 OLED TV £2799 £1799 at John Lewis

The 65-inch version LG's superb CX has been discounted even more than its 55-inch sibling above. In fact, you can now save a truly amazing £1000 on its original price! It's a brilliant performer that improves on the excellent C9 from 2019 in a number of areas, and it's got all of the feature you need for next-gen gaming, such as 4K@120Hz support and VRR.

Philips 65OLED805 65-inch OLED TV: £2199 £1899 at Richer Sounds

Just like its 55-inch sibling above, the 65-inch version of the OLED805 is the best TV available at its size. It's the best for picture performance, it sounds better than almost all rivals, and it's got awesome Ambilight for a touch of the spectacular. The Android TV operating system is packed with apps, too. It was great value at launch and is even more so now.

Samsung QE65Q95T QLED TV £2999 £1989 at Richer Sounds

Samsung's 4K flagship for 2020 has already shed a massive £1000 from its price. Despite a couple of specs being slightly downgraded from last year's equivalent model, we were extremely impressed with the Q95T when we reviewed it, praising its natural picture, improved motion and sound, and superb smart platform.

LG OLED65GX 2020 OLED TV £3499 £2299 at Richer Sounds

This brand new model for 2020 doesn't only offer the best OLED picture yet produced by LG, it also boasts a supremely thin and stylish chassis that's designed specifically for wall mounting. Best of all, it's already had a hefty discount.

Sony KD-65XH9005 65-inch 4K TV £1499 £1099 at Sevenoaks

Sony's XH90 model isn't quite as PS5-ready as the marketing suggests, but the company promises that it will be by the time the new console launches. Regardless, this is still a great TV at a great price. So much so, we've just given it an Award!

Panasonic TX-65GZ2000B OLED TV £4295 £3289 at AV Online

This is probably the very best TV that we tested in 2019. If you're after a 65-incher and money is no object, this is the telly to get. Not only does it boast an exemplary OLED picture that trumps even LG's own models, it's got a speaker system with genuine up-firing drivers for Dolby Atmos sound.

Sony KD-65AG9 65in OLED TV £3999 £2499 at Sevenoaks

Sony's 2019 Master Series OLED majors on picture authenticity and has one of the best sound solutions of any current TV - hidden actuators vibrate the whole screen to make an excellent sound that matches the on-screen action perfectly. It's a pricey TV compared to many above, but it is £1500 more affordable than the original asking price.

Today's best 8K TV deal Samsung QE75Q800T £5499 £3499 at Amazon (save £2000)

Samsung's entry-level 75-inch 8K model looked like strong value when it launched at £5499, and it now seems like a bit of a bargain with this £2000 discount. The Q800T has fewer dimming zones than the Q900TS and Q950TS below, and it goes less bright, but 2000nits is still way more than enough for a super-punchy picture. This looks like a very good buy.

Samsung QE75Q900TS £6999 £4499 at Currys (save £2500)

This could well be the pick of the 8K deals. It's just like the Q950TS below, to which we recently bestowed an Award, but it comes in at a much lower price simply because it doesn't have the neat One Connect box. A great buy.

Samsung QE75Q950TS 8K OLED TV £7999 £6999 at Laptops Direct

The bigger the TV, the bigger the discount, and if you've got room for a 75-inch 8K TV in your house you can currently save a £500 off this five-star 8K TV from Samsung. It's a 2020 Awards winner, too.