The 9 best Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals live right now

Wireless earbuds are one of the hottest tech topics this year and there are some great Cyber Monday deals on a range of models - including some five-star favourites.

The Cyber Monday sales are already well underway and we've rounded-up the best wireless earbuds deals we've spotted, to set you on your way.

We've managed to track down no fewer than nine different Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals that deserve closer inspection, including buds from Apple, Cambridge Audio, Sony, Technics and JBL.

TODAY'S BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS DEAL B&W PI4 ANC wireless £270 £100 at Amazon (save £170)

Just look at that discount! These wireless neckband design are similar to the five-star PI3 (below) but add noise-cancelling to the equation. There's app support, Bluetooth 5.0 aptX, 12 hours of battery, and USB-C quick charge for 3 hours of juice from a swift 15 minute charge.View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PI3 £170 £99 at Amazon (save £71)

These brilliant five-star buds are now down by £71 and well worth your attention whether you intend to use them for running, watching TV or just mooching about. Rain, splash and sweat resistant, and wonderfully entertaining to listen to, too. Battery life is eight hours.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) £159 £124.37 at Amazon

Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. Save over £30 with this deal.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro £249 £195 at Laptops Direct (save £54)

Knock a big chunk (£54) off the cost of Apple's noise-cancelling wireless buds with this deal. The AirPods Pro are a joy to use (especially with iOS devices) and sound great to boot.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 £100 £79.95 at Amazon

Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life (nine hours from the buds plus four additional charges from the case, meaning a stonking 45 hours of continuous use) two What Hi-Fi? Awards and now, an extra £10 off. A top Black Friday bargain. View Deal

JBL Reflect Flow £130 £69.99 at Argos (save £60)

In our review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life (30 hours all in) – perfect for those evening runs.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £149 at Amazon (save £71)

A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM3 combine effective active noise-cancelling with great sound and they're now down to their lowest ever price thanks to this Black Friday deal.View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 £129 £59 at Richer Sounds

We haven't tested these sporty Sonys yet, but a) we currently have them in for review and so far our impressions are positive, and b) their specs are very good for this price (18-hour battery life, IPX4 rating...) Also available at John Lewis, Currys and Amazon.View Deal

Technics EAH-AZ70 wireless earbuds £239.99 £149.99 at Amazon

Technics' first pair of wireless earbuds has been blessed with a tempting deal for Cyber Monday. They produce a solid, punchy sound, are a comfy fit and the noise-cancelling does a decent job too. There's £90 off both the Silver finish.View Deal

