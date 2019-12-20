Save 22% on Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds

Sony's Award-winning WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds have hit a new low price on Amazon, just in time for Christmas.
The online retailer has dropped the price from £230 to £180, offering a healthy (and rare) £50 saving on these high-tech earbuds.
Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds
£230 £180 at Amazon
A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3s combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality.View Deal
As we noted in our Sony WF-1000XM3 review, the five-star buds "raise the bar, combining effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality". Both colours – black and silver – are reduced, although the silver version is one whole pound more expensive.
As well as the superb noise-cancelling with a handy ambient mode, you get Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and excellent battery life (6 hours in the buds, plus another 18 hours via the included charging case). Unless you've got a very long commute, that should be plenty to keep you going.
