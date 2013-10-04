To say Samsung is on a roll at the moment is something of an understatement: the Korean electronics giant is expected to post record profits for the period July-September 2013.

The company is forecasting an operating profit of 10.1 trillion won (£5.8bn) for the quarter, an increase of 25%. This would beat many analysts' predictions.

Samsung has had notable success with its Galaxy range of smartphones and tablets, and also the highly competitive TV market. It is now the leading player in the global mobile phone market, and has been highly innovative in the smart TV market as well.

Its strategy of developing products for both the low- and high-end sectors of the mobile market has clearly paid dividends. The Galaxy S4 has taken the fight to Apple's iPhone, while in emerging markets such as India and China it has a range of lower-cost models.

By Andy Clough

