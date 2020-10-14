Quick! This Award-winning 43-inch Samsung TV has dropped to just £349

It can be easy to become blinkered during Amazon Prime Day, focusing only on what the retail giant is up to and potentially missing out on better deals elsewhere. This is one such deal. In fact, this is arguably the best TV deal we've seen for a while.

The Samsung UE43TU7100 is so good, we just proclaimed it the best 40-43in TV in the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020. It launched at £479, won its Award at £379, and now John Lewis has knocked it down to a record-low £349. In case you need it spelling out; this is a very good deal indeed.

Samsung UE43TU7100 43-inch 4K TV £479 £349 at John Lewis

We proclaimed the UE43TU7100 to be the best 40-43in TV in the recent What Hi-Fi Awards 2020, and John Lewis has since dropped it from its already-discounted price of £379 to a staggeringly low £349. While the TV has its limits, it does a remarkably good job in terms of core picture and sound performance, and boasts the best, most-app packed operating system in the business. As long as you can live with only two HDMIs, there’s little reason not to buy.View Deal

As you'd imagine, a TV at this end of the market is always going to have some compromises, but those compromises are in all the right places and the set delivers a great core performance in terms of both picture and sound.

It's got the same Tizen operating system as Samsung's flagship sets, too, and while it's occasionally a touch sluggish here (the TU7100 obviously has a fairly low-powered processor), all of the apps you could ever need are present and correct.

That means you get Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, Rakuten, Disney+ and Apple TV – all in 4K and HDR10 (HDR10+ in the cases of Amazon and Rakuten).

BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5 are here too, and Now TV, BT TV and BT Sport give you contract-free access to the exclusive programming of Sky and BT. Plex, meanwhile, allows for local streaming of your own media files, and music and radio can be streamed via Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, BBC Sounds and TuneIn. AirPlay 2 is also on board, giving iOS users yet another way of getting content on to the TV.

All told, this is a superb TV at a really superb price. Buy one while this deal lasts.

