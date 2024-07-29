One of our favourite Panasonic OLED TVs is currently hundreds of pounds off thanks to this exceptional deal

As a general rule of thumb, OLED TVs don't tend to be affordable – especially if you're after one of the very best models on the market right now. The Panasonic MZ1500 certainly fits that bill, as its cinematic picture made us swoon when we reviewed it late last year. However that picture quality comes at a price, but thanks to the power of discounts, that can be addressed.

For instance, we have the 55-inch of the MZ1500 here, which is enjoying a rather tempting £650 discount currently. It launched at £2199, but with Peter Tyson's current discount plus a further saving as part of its PT VIP programme, it can be yours for just £1549 currently. We reviewed the 65-inch model, which appears to have been either discontinued or stock is severely limited, however, we are confident that this size will be practically identical where performance is concerned.

Panasonic TX55MZ1500B £2199 £1549 at Peter Tyson (save £650)

While we reviewed the slightly larger size of this TV, we're confident that all of its positive attributes will apply to this 55-inch version. This Panasonic is brilliantly accurate when it comes to colours, is talented when displaying HDR content and it even sounds better than most TVs thanks to the built-in soundbar.

Read our review of the 65-inch Panasonic MZ1500B

The MZ1500B served as the step-down model in Panasonic's 2023 OLED TV lineup, and it continues to do so until its replacement, the Z90A, goes on sale later this year. Sitting just below the MZ2000B, this TV features a trimmed-down sound system than the Technics effort seen on the flagship model (which is no great loss if you ask us) and it also forgoes the Micro Lens Array screen tech.

Positioned as a direct rival to the LG C3, the MZ1500B is an incredibly strong performer in the picture department thanks to its expert handling of contrast and brilliantly accurate colours. Panasonic TV tend to nail the "as the director intended" experience, and this model is no exception, so cinephiles should take note. It also supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, which is appreciated when the likes of LG, Sony and Samsung commit themselves to just one or the other.

Gamers on the other hand might be slightly disappointed to see only two HDMI 2.1 sockets, however, they are the full 48Gbps bandwidth meaning they support 4K/120Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM. While we'd prefer to see all four HDMI sockets support these gaming specs, we'd like to note that this is also an issue with the Award-winning Sony A80L. One of these sockets also acts as the HDMI eARC socket, which means you'll need to sacrifice some gaming features if you have both of the current consoles and a Dolby Atmos soundbar

On the subject of sound, this TV supports Dolby Atmos and it includes a built-in, front-facing soundbar setup that we thought performed better than most other TVs in our review. While a dedicated audio device will naturally improve your experience, we can safely say that the Panasonic sounds better than its LG rival.

At £650 off the usual asking price, this TV is a tempting choice for those who value authenticity and accuracy when it comes to watching their movies and TV shows. Head over to Peter Tyson to claim this deal, but be sure to sign up for the VIP programme to save the additional £50; it's free and certainly worth doing to get that extra saving.

