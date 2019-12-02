Make a huge £100 saving on Sennheiser's Momentum Free wireless headphones this Cyber Monday

Sennheiser's already featured quite heavily in the Cyber Monday sales. You can find a couple of pairs over in our dedicated page for the best Cyber Monday headphones deals, but this particular deal is a brand new one we've just spotted.

If you're in the market for a pair of new wireless earbuds, then you could do a lot worse than the Sennheiser Momentum Free. We originally reviewed these a couple of years ago, but they've aged remarkably well and still manage to stand out in a sea of Bluetooth in-ear headphones.

Sennheiser Momentum Free SE headphones £169.99 £69.99 at Amazon

These excellent wireless in-ears have been around a couple of years, but they're still a hugely entertaining listen. Bass is weighty and powerful and there's plenty of detail on tap too. Five-stars at £170 so a must-have at just £69.99.View Deal

It's their powerful musical sound that's the real draw here. Bass is tight yet potent and there's plenty of detail on offer too. The Sennheisers deliver just the kind of sound you'd want for a serious gym session or to help you get focussed for work during the morning commute. We found them a comfy fit, their in-line controls (and mic) are easy to use and battery life is a very respectable six hours per charge. They charge over microUSB and come with a charging cable and their own protective travel case.

And the best part is that a pair can be yours for just £70, that's a whole £100 cheaper than their original price. This has to be one of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals we've seen so far.

