Amazon Prime Day deals: live updates on the best UK tech deals

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is live! Here are the best deals so far, from 4K TVs to wireless headphones
By Joe Cox
Amazon Prime Day is LIVE!
And the deals are of course coming thick and fast.
The UK Prime Day deals starts on Tuesday 13th and runs through until the end of Wednesday 14th October. Great news if you're currently an Amazon Prime member, but even if you're not, you can try out Amazon's free, 30-day Prime trial and enjoy the savings too.
We are once again sorting the best Prime Day deals from those worth avoiding and doing our best to help you find a bargain that's worth buying. And there are already deals on Echo Dots, Fire TV Sticks, OLED TVs, wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers and much, much more.
Prefer to browse Amazon by category? Check out these sections and all the Prime Day deals that lie therein...
Prime Day audio and electronics
Prime Day mobile phones and accessories
A huge number of people will be navigating to Amazon's own devices this Prime Day. And sure enough there are savings to be had on Amazon Echo speakers, Fire TV Sticks, Fire tablets and the rest of the range.
Interested? You can dive straight to the deals with the links below.
See all the Prime Day deals on Amazon
Allow us to run through some of the best Prime Day deals so far:
Amazon Echo Dot £50 £18.99 at Amazon
Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker £189.99 £139.99
Bose Soundsport Free £180 £111 at Amazon
Panasonic 43-inch 4K TV £499 £339 at Amazon
Panasonic 55-inch OLED TV £3295 £1799
Cambridge Audio wireless earbuds £100 £89.95
Sonos Beam soundbar £389 £359 at Amazon
Sony Walkman music player £180 £129 at Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones £330 £238.79 at Amazon
Sony HT-ST5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar £1500 £949 at Amazon
