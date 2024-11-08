Is this the best value OLED TV on the market? Save on the LG B4 with this spectacular early Black Friday deal

It's a strange time for OLED TV prices; we've documented this phenomenon in great detail, even spinning conspiracies about why pricing has been so rogue. While they're still pricey pieces of kit, the barrier to entry seems to be lowering, and with Black Friday looming large, it's dropping further by the day. While the flagship sets will still run you well over a thousand pounds (or even double that figure), the entry-level OLED market is getting some pretty deep discounts, and this LG OLED is a marvellous example.

This year's entry-level model in LG's roster, the 55-inch B4 to be exact, is currently well below £1000 – which is unprecedented for an OLED TV, let alone a current generation model. You can find the 55OLEDB4 for just £899 at John Lewis and Very, as well as LG's official website right now; by our calculations, this is the cheapest OLED on the market at this size (there is a 48-inch model for a hundred pounds less if you're looking for a more compact model).

LG B4 (55OLEDB4) £1700 £899 at John Lewis (save £801)

We haven't reviewed this exact model, however, its predecessor (the B3) and its step-up model (the C4) were both recipients of five-star reviews. The B4 features a plethora of upgrades over the B3 including better gaming specs and an improved processor, so we anticipate that this TV should also impress (especially at this price). Also available at Very and LG.com

We've not tested the LG B4 yet, however, considering it's a follow-up to the five-star B3 from 2023, and the smaller brother to a trio of five-star C4 sets (two of which are Award-winners might we add), we have it on good authority that this should be another top-notch TV in a lineage of reliable OLEDs. You can also find our first impressions in our hands-on review of the LG B4.

LG has juiced up its entry-level OLED this year, meaning the B4 is the biggest generational leap across the whole 2024 OLED lineup compared to its predecessor. Gaming specs are especially given a boost, with the B4 being upgraded to four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets – all of which support 4K/120Hz with VRR and ALLM, which is a major upgrade over the B3's two HDMI 2.1 ports. The B4 also supports Dolby Vision HDR (alongside HDR10 and HLG) and Dolby Atmos immersive sound support over HDMI eARC.

Furthermore, the B4 is outfitted with a newer Alpha 8 processor; and while it's slightly less powerful than the C4's Alpha 9, it's not as much of a downgrade as you might think. The C4 didn't really get a new processor compared, instead, LG opted to tweak the existing processor from the C3. As a result, the B4 gains access to a handful of AI modes including AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro enhancements which can also be found on the more expensive C4 and G4 models.

While we can't make an official ruling on picture and sound performance, we can go off our experience with the B3. We awarded it five stars on the basis of its "authentic, balanced picture quality" and "awesome OLED contrast", and while its sound was less well-received – we deemed it to be "dull" – the joy of having this affordable OLED means you might be able to stretch to a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

At £899, the 55-inch B4 is a perfect entry point to OLED TVs, especially with a whopping £800 knocked off the original price.

