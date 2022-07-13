I'm a tech expert and these are the only 3 Prime Day deals worth buying

The clock is ticking down as we enter the final few hours of Amazon Prime Day 2022 – so now is the time to bag yourself a game-changing tech at fraction of the RRP. But with everything from headphones to hair dryers reduced, how can you tell a deal from a dud?

I spend all day writing about tech, and plenty more time testing out the latest gadgets, so I've been prepping for Prime Day 2022 like a tech-loving athlete (fuelled on Amazon Brand shepards pie).

What I can tell you is that the best headphones, TVs, iPads and speakers often go up in price just before a big sale... only to come crashing down again hours later. It's a cheap trick, but who has the time to track prices? Again, that would be me.

Anyway, with the 48-hour bargain binge due to end at midnight tonight, I'll cut to the chase. These are hands-down the best Amazon purchases I've made all year, and they're all still available in the Prime Day sale...

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM3 £220 £76 at Amazon (save £144) (opens in new tab)

The XM3 might have been succeeded by the newer XM4, but they're still awesome wireless earbuds. Superb sound, decent battery life and a comfy fit are surprisingly hard to find in combination. At this price, they're one of a handful of genuine Prime Day deals. Five stars.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 2021 £319 £299 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

Calling this iPad 'entry-level' is misleading – it's all the tablet that most people will ever need and it's beautifully crafted. Discounts are rarer than hen's teeth, so it's worth grabbing this superb Prime Day discount (on the Silver version) now. Five stars.

(opens in new tab) Philips 48OLED806 2021 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £799 at Amazon (save £500) (opens in new tab)

The OLED806 series is just brilliant, offering super-punchy and crisp images, solid sound, Ambilight and loads of next-gen gaming features. At 48-inches, its compact enough for any lounge. My advice? Pocket this £500 Prime Day saving before stock runs dry. Five stars.

