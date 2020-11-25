Hurry! Amazon has unveiled one of the cheapest Black Friday iPad Pro deals

It's not often you hear the words 'deal' and 'Apple' in the same sentence, but this is Black Friday and Amazon has slashed over £60 off the price of a brand new Apple iPad Pro! It's the 11-inch model and the savings apply to the wifi-only models.

The 2020 iPad Pro 11-inch is crammed full of Apple's latest technology, including an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with 4K support and a new ultra-wide camera. Tempted? Here's a rundown of the killer discounts:

2020 iPad Pro 128GB wi-fi: was £769, now £706.70 (save £62.30)

2020 iPad Pro 256GB wi-fi: was £869, now £801.20 (save £67.80)

2020 iPad Pro 512GB wi-fi: was £1069, now £1008.74 (save £60.26)

2020 iPad Pro 1TB wi-fi: was £1269, now £1001.22 (save £67.78)

You don't typically stumble across any significant Apple deals, especially on new products as popular as the 2020 iPad Pro.

Though we've not reviewed this particular model, we can tell you that it features Apple's most up-to-date technology, including Face ID and a USB-C connector.

The 11-inch, edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display is pretty special, too. It features 120Hz Pro Motion technology and support for 4K up to 60 fps.

To the rear, there's a new ultra-wide camera that gives the iPad extra appeal for keen photographers. As for sound, Apple devices generally serve up decent portable audio and this iPad should be no exception. It sports four built-in speakers.

If you're after a blazingly-fast, premium tablet packed with Apple's smartest technology, the discounted 2020 iPad Pro 11-inch should be on your shortlist.

A brief warning: we saw similar Amazon iPad deals sell out within hours during Amazon Prime Day, so best snap one up while you can.

