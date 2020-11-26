Huge Sonos Black Friday deal: the Sonos One has hit its lowest ever price

The Sonos One smart speaker has dropped to its lowest ever price for Black Friday. The £149 price at Amazon is £50 off the usual £199 RRP, and £10 cheaper than its previous sale price.

The Sonos One replaced the Sonos Play:1, and added voice control to the mix. It even looks almost identical to its predecessor. But that's no bad thing. It's one of Sonos' cheaper speakers, but still offers fantastic sound. Combine that with its portable size, and you've got a winner on your hands.

It earned a stellar five stars in our review, in which we praised its "weighty, full-bodied and loud" delivery.

While it might look very similar to the Play:1, there are some notable changes. Things have changed on the top plate, for instance, where the three buttons of the Play:1 have been replaced by a touch-sensitive panel decorated with a circle of tiny, white LEDs and symbols. It's a much neater design, which makes for slicker controls.

There's also a dedicated pairing button just above the Ethernet socket.

All the main music streaming services are supported, and Sonos' own app is still one of the best in the business. For compact convenience and quality, the One comes highly recommended. And at this price, it would be rude not to.

