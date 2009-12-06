With the Government pushing for a switchover to DAB radio by 2015, anyone buying a new radio for Christmas would be well advised to buy a DAB or internet model.

With that in mind, we've picked our favourite digital or wi-fi models for a variety of purposes and budgets. All of them have received a coveted five-star review from What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision.

So before you head off to the shops, take a look at these hot deals:

Best budget DAB radio

Pure Digital One Mini

Best deal: Dixons £35



Best budget internet radio

Logik IR100

Best deal: Dixons £66



Best in-car DAB

Pure Digital Highway

Best deal: Amazon £61.17



Best desktop DAB up to £100

Pure Digital One Elite

Best deal: Amazon £64.99



Best for travelling

Pure Digital PocketDAB 1500

Best deal: Marks & Spencer £79



Best mid-price internet radio

Pure Evoke Flow

Best deal: Amazon £118.24



Best for wi-fi streaming

Logitech Squeezebox

Best deal: win one for free!

Best desktop DAB £100-£200

Pure Evoke-2S

Best deal: play.com £136.42

Best desktop DAB 200+

Vita Audio R2i

Best deal: Amazon £274



Best premium internet radio

Pure Digital Avanti Flow

Best deal: Hi-Spek £230

Discover plenty more DAB bargains here, and check out the rest of our Top 10 bargain buys for Christmas. If you spot any more great deals, let us know in the Comment box below.

See all our DAB radio Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com Twitter