The five-star Samsung UE40B7020, which we reviewed at £1500, is now on sale at £799.95.

Other deals include an LG 42LH2000 at £399.95, Panasonic Viera TX-L42U2B at £499.95 and the Sony KDL-40EX503, winner of our May 2010 Supertest at £900, is now available for £749.95.

If it's a smaller screen you're after, perhaps for the kitchen or bedroom, there's a Sharp Aquos LC26SH7E for £219.95, or a Samsung LE32B350 at £269.95.

And if you want to add surround sound to your screen, Richer is offering Onkyo's 3D-ready TX-SR608 AV receiver (in black) with a Boston Acoustics SoundWare XS 5.1 speaker package (5 stars in our June 2010 issue) for £699.95, a saving of £100.

