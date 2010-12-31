LG 32LD320 HD-ready LCD TV £279.99 (save £130)

Sony KDL-32BX300 HD-ready LCD TV £279.99 (save £50)

Hitachi 32in 4 Series Full HD LCD TV £299.95 (save £130)

Panasonic TX-P37C2 HD-ready plasma TV £349.99 (save £50)

Samsung PS42C450 HD-ready plasma TV £379.99

Sony Full HD 40in Freeview LCD TV £399.99 (save 50%)

Hitachi L46VN05U Full HD LCD TV £459.99 (less than half price, was £999.99)

Plus there's a LG BD550 Blu-ray player for £89.99 (save £60) and a Toshiba RD100 DVD recorder with 320GB hard drive for £179.99 (was £269.99).

Full details of all offers on the Argos sale website.

