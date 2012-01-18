There are some hot deals to be had in the Amazon clearance sale, running alongside its usual January offers.

We've spotted a Pure One DAB/FM radio for £56.03, a Sony NWZE series 4GB Walkman at £49.99, a rechargeable Logitech S315i iPod dock for £42.99 and a Logitech Squeezebox internet radio at £109.99.

TV deals include Sharp LC32LE631E LCD/LED Freeview HD set for £435.37, a Philips DTR5520 Freeview HD set-top box for £75 and a Sony BDV-E670W 5.1 Blu-ray in a box system at £269.99.

Amazon also has discounts on a range of Blu-ray players: the Sony BDP-S380 at £89.99, LG BD650 at £69.99 and Samsung BD-D5100 at £62.99.

Check out the Amazon UK website for these and plenty more offers.

