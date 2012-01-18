Trending

HOT DEALS: Amazon stock clearance and January sale

By News 

Save cash on Blu-ray players, TVs, set-top boxes, internet/DAB radios and MP3 players in the Amazon sale

Amazon sale

There are some hot deals to be had in the Amazon clearance sale, running alongside its usual January offers.

We've spotted a Pure One DAB/FM radio for £56.03, a Sony NWZE series 4GB Walkman at £49.99, a rechargeable Logitech S315i iPod dock for £42.99 and a Logitech Squeezebox internet radio at £109.99.

TV deals include Sharp LC32LE631E LCD/LED Freeview HD set for £435.37, a Philips DTR5520 Freeview HD set-top box for £75 and a Sony BDV-E670W 5.1 Blu-ray in a box system at £269.99.

Amazon also has discounts on a range of Blu-ray players: the Sony BDP-S380 at £89.99, LG BD650 at £69.99 and Samsung BD-D5100 at £62.99.

Check out the Amazon UK website for these and plenty more offers.

