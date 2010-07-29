You can trade in any make or model of hi-fi amplifier for a brand-new Cyrus XP amplifier with digital inputs and qualify for a discount.

The deal covers the Cyrus 6XPd, 8XPd, 8XPd Qx, Pre XPd and Pre XPd Qx (offer excludes the DAC XP+).

The 6XPd is a new limited edition integrated amp with a built-in DAC and digital connectivity for hooking up external devices such as a PC or Mac.It's based on the Award-winning Cyrus 6 XP.

"For this special summer promotion, we have introduced a limited edition 6 XP integrated amplifier, which incorporates a DAC with five digital inputs, including a USB port," says Cyrus.

You'll get a better deal if you trade in an existing Cyrus amp, but the offer covers all makes:

• Cyrus 6XPd £1250 (RRP); £949 (with Cyrus amp trade-in); £999 (with other amp trade in)

• Cyrus 8XPd £1550 (RRP); £1250 (with Cyrus amp trade-in); £1300 (with other amp trade in)

• 8XPd Qx £1875 (RRP); £1575 £1250 (with Cyrus amp trade-in); £1625 (with other amp trade in)

• Pre XPd £1350 (RRP); £1050 (with Cyrus amp trade-in); £1100 (with other amp trade in)

• Pre XPd Qx £1675 (RRP;) £1375 (with Cyrus amp trade-in); £1425 (with other amp trade in)

Offer only available in the UK. For full details of this promotion, see the Cyrus website.

