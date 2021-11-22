Get an Award-winning 65-inch Sony TV for just £999 this Black Friday

Black Friday TV deal alert! This time there's £300 off a 2020 Award-winning TV from Sony.

The Sony Bravia KD-65XH9005 is reduced from its RRP of £1299 to just £999 at Amazon. That's a lot of telly for under a grand.

£1299 Sony Bravia KD-65XH9005 £1299 £999 at Amazon (save £300)

Sony's 2020 Award winner is a 65-inch behemoth with brilliant HDR handling, vibrant colours and the firm's trademark silky smooth motion processing tech. It's £1000 well spent.

The Sony KD-65XH9005 is a full-array, 4K HDR, LED-backlit TV with local dimming and support for HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG, as well as Dolby Atmos. Sound comes courtesy of Sony's Acoustic Multi-Audio technology with rear-positioned tweeters and Sony's X-Balanced Speakers on the underside of the frame.

It's also equipped for VRR (variable refresh rate) thanks to a recent software update.

It's powered by Sony's 4K HDR Processor X1 and runs Android TV as the OS of choice, bringing access to almost all of the major apps and services that you'll need. There's no scrimping on looks either. The diamond-cut frame gives it a slim look, with the panel perched atop a pair of dual-positioned, V-shaped, metal blade feet. And at this price, it's a steal.

