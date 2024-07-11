Forget Prime Day, you can save £650 on one of our favourite Panasonic OLED TVs right now

With Amazon Prime Day now less than a week away, deals across the internet are starting to appear, and not just from the retail giant. From our experience covering many prior Prime Days, we know that circumnavigating Amazon is sometimes the best way to save cash.

This stellar Panasonic OLED TV deal is a prime example (pardon the pun), which can be found on Peter Tyson. The TX-MZ1500B is undoubtedly one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and the 55-inch model can be yours for £1549, which is £650 less than the £2199 launch price. You'll need to sign up for Peter Tyson's VIP membership to access the full savings (the TV is £1599 without doing this), but the good news is that it's an easy and free process to do so.

While it's still more expensive than the Award-winning Sony A80L, it's hard to deny that the Panasonic gives the Sony a run for its money, and this deal brings the two TVs within around £200 of one another.

Panasonic TX55MZ1500B £2199 £1549 at Peter Tyson (save £650)

While we reviewed the slightly larger size of this TV, we're confident that all of its positive attributes will apply to this 55-inch version. This Panasonic is brilliantly accurate when it comes to colours, is talented when displaying HDR content and it even sounds better than most TVs thanks to the built-in soundbar.

The MZ1500B served as the step-down model in Panasonic's 2023 OLED TV lineup, and it continues to do so until its replacement, the Z90A, goes on sale later this year. Sitting just below the MZ2000B, this TV features a trimmed-down sound system than the Technics effort seen on the flagship model (which is no great loss if you ask us) and it also forgoes the Micro Lens Array screen tech.

Positioned as a direct rival to the LG C3, the MZ1500B is an incredibly strong performer in the picture department thanks to its expert handling of contrast and brilliantly accurate colours. Panasonic TV tend to nail the "as the director intended" experience, and this model is no exception, so cinephiles should take note. It also supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, which is appreciated when the likes of LG, Sony and Samsung commit themselves to just one or the other.

Gamers on the other hand might be slightly disappointed to see only two HDMI 2.1 sockets, however, they are the full 48Gbps bandwidth meaning they support 4K/120Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM. While we'd prefer to see all four HDMI sockets support these gaming specs, we'd like to note that this is also an issue with the Sony A80L. One of these sockets also acts as the HDMI eARC socket, which means you'll need to sacrifice some gaming features if you have both of the current consoles and a Dolby Atmos soundbar

On the subject of sound, this TV supports Dolby Atmos and it includes a built-in, front-facing soundbar setup that we thought performed better than most other TVs in our review. While a dedicated audio device will naturally improve your experience, we can safely say that the Panasonic sounds better than its LG rival.

At £650 off the usual asking price, this TV is a tempting choice for those who value authenticity and accuracy when it comes to watching their movies and TV shows. Head over to Peter Tyson to claim this deal, but be sure to sign up for the VIP programme to save the additional £50; it's free and certainly worth doing to get that extra saving.

