JBL's excellent Reflect Flow wireless earbuds are now under £100 at Argos

It's so close now, we can almost touch all those lovely Black Friday deals on class-leading kit. To help tempt you into an early purchase, UK retailer and Christmas catalogue staple Argos is offering a great deal on a pair of impressive true wireless earbuds.

We thought the JBL Reflect Flow in-ears were superb performers at £130, but Argos has now slashed the price of the Black version to £99.99.

You get 10 hours of battery in the buds plus an extra 20 hours from the case, and JBL promises a quick 10-minute charge will see you back pounding that pavement for another full hour.

With the right tip and fin combination, they produce a stable fit, while that extra helping of deep but accurate bass should see you through that last rainy mile.

JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds £130 £99.99 at Argos

In our review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge.

View Deal

If you're buying as a Christmas present for the athlete in your life, the Reflect Flow headphones pretty much guarantee a smile on Christmas morning. And your giftee need never know about the serious saving you made...

