Exclusive Black Friday iPhone 11 deal delivers impressive saving

Those in the market for a Black Friday iPhone 11 deal should seriously consider the offer that Mobiles.co.uk has just laid on the table.

The online retailer has issued an exclusive discount voucher code which will cut £25 off the up-front asking price on a 64GB iPhone 11.

The package is a 24-month contract with Vodafone providing a whopping 60GB of data, and unlimited texts and calls, for £33 per month — enough to stream more high quality video than you’ve got on your Netflix watchlist.

All you need to do is head over to Mobiles.co.uk, select the 64GB iPhone 11 and enter the code TRIPH11 once you’re through to the shopping basket screen. You’ll then see the up-front cost of the device drop down from £75 to £50.

With the discount applied, the total cost of the contract is discounted to £842 over the 2-year term which is very, very decent given the huge amount of data included. The 64GB iPhone 11 itself currently retails on the Apple website for £729 which makes the service from Vodafone feel like an excellent deal.

The iPhone 11 picked up the Best Smartphone award at the 2019 What Hi-Fi? Awards alongside its five star-review. We were impressed with the detail of the video and the depth of the blacks, as well as its excellent camera and premium sound too.

