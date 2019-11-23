Black Friday wireless earbuds: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 now just £99

There's no greater confirmation that early Black Friday madness is well and truly underway than when a heavy-hitting, five-star Award-winner joins the party. And make no mistake, the belle of the ball just arrived.

Cambridge Audio has just launched its Black Friday deals, and top of the pile has got to be the excellent Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless in-ear headphones.

On listening to the Melomania 1s under review, we found ourselves smitten, commenting, "Everything is present, everything has space, everything works harmoniously, and with room to offer its sonic service to the whole. Similarly, when the music stops, it stops resolutely and with more precision than you'd expect. We feel immersed in sound too – even the background noise of the Underground train we’re on fails to intrude on the experience."

The Bluetooth connection was solid in our tests, and you get nine hours battery life from the buds themselves, plus four additional charges from the case. That means there's an impressive 45 hours of continuous use from this little set-up.

We loved them at £120. Now, you'll get them for £99.95. We're pretty sure someone's Christmas present has just been sorted...

