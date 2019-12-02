Cyber Monday Bose deal: Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 now even cheaper

The new Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are now down to the lowest price we've seen, thanks to the Cyber Monday sales.

These impressive Bose noise-cancelling headphones are now available for £289, which is a discount of over £60 – not bad for a pair of wireless headphones that only launched this summer.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £289 at Peter Tyson

A breakaway from the QuietComfort range, the 700s are the beginning of a more premium series. Both the acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too and, sonically, they deliver.View Deal

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700s are the first of Bose's recent premium range. They feature an all-new, eight-mic noise-cancelling system (six to cancel noise, two for voice pick-up) with 11 increments (from 0-10) of noise-cancellation intensity to choose from, allowing you to transition from full isolation to full transparency. The acoustics and DSP have also been redesigned and everything runs off Bose’s own NC chip.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700s picked up a four-star review in our tests but one of our gripes was with the price. Now that they're under £300, we certainly think they're worthy of your consideration. Take a look at the full Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review for more details.

For the very best prices on all Bose headphones, keep tabs on out dedicated Best Bose Cyber Monday deals page.