Currys Cyber Monday: get a great deal on a Samsung QLED TV

You've probably spotted the TV adverts: Currys is offering big savings on Samsung QLED TVs in its 'Black Tag' Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

Almost every model in Samsung's range has had its price cut, so the question is - which should you buy? We've highlighted a few of our favourites and their discounts below.

Samsung QE55Q80R 55 inch 4K QLED TV £1399 £999 at Currys

The Q80R is more or less the same as the Q85R, above, but without the One Connect box for all of the inputs and outputs. If you can live with that, you can save even more money.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q85R 55 inch 4K QLED TV £1499 £1299 at Currys

This sightly downgraded model from the Q90R has also now dropped to its lowest ever price. Ultimately, we think it's worth stretching to the Q90R if you can, but the price difference is quite big and you could use the saving to add a soundbar.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q90R 55 inch 4K QLED TV £1899 £1499 at Currys

This five-star belter of a TV is now at its lowest price ever. No other 4K TV is brighter, punchier or crisper. It's arguably the best gaming TV you can currently buy, too.View Deal

Every one of Samsung's QLEDs works on the same, brilliant operating system. These TVs are an absolute delight to use and boast more apps than any rival, including usual suspects such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in 4K and HDR, and all of the UK's core catch-up services. Apple TV is now on board, too, which gives you access not only to the new TV+ streaming service but also to a huge library of pay-as-you-go 4K movies.

Speaking of HDR, all of these TVs support HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+, but not Dolby Vision. If that's a concern for you, check out this page of all of the best Cyber Monday TV deals.

