Boxing Day headphones deals peak with £130 saving on wireless B&W PX7

If you're looking to spend some Christmas cash on a pair of wireless noise cancelling headphones – cans that'll block extraneous noise and sound great – you may well have just found it.

Head to Amazon right now and you'll save £130 on the original retail price of the excellent Bowers & Wilkins PX7 over-ears. The £350 price tag on the silver model has been slashed to a much more palatable £118 – and the alternative Carbon Black and Space Grey finishes are only £2 more.

If you ask us, it's the best Boxing Day headphones deal live right now.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones £350 £218 at Amazon

In our review we praised the PX7's "lively, insightful sound", "three-tiered noise cancellation" and "sophisticated, comfortable design", leaving us no choice but to award them five stars, even at the asking price of £350. Now, they're a serious bargain. View Deal

A quick glance at our PX7 review's sub-heading tells the story in a nutshell: "hugely impressive noise-cancelling headphones".

The PX7s launched in September 2019 as the first aptX Adaptive headphones, meaning they support the next-gen Qualcomm Bluetooth technology that combines the 24-bit/48kHz capability of aptX HD with the benefits of aptX Low Latency such as improved synchronicity of audio and video content between your source and headphones.

The other headline feature is noise-cancelling. Here, pressing the button on the headphones’ left cup allows you to cycle through modes 'low', 'medium' and 'high'. ‘Low’ is fine for keeping office chatter and background noise out, while ‘high’ effectively cocoons you in silence, even during the noisiest real-life scenarios.

Want to hear a plane announcement or dip into a conversation quickly without having to take the headphones off? Pressing and holding the noise cancellation button for two seconds will initiate an ambient mode.

Not only are the PX7 insightful, but their sonic character also prioritises entertainment. If that sounds like something you need in your life right now, this Boxing Day headphones deal could be right up your street.

MORE:

Read our Bowers & Wilkins PX7 review

Read up on our pick of the best headphones and best wireless headphones