Black Friday weekend tech deals: 10% off refurbished TVs and smartphones at eBay

We all know that eBay is a bargain hunters' paradise – and it's even more so this today (Saturday 27 November) with an extra 10% discount available on refurbished items, meaning you can get great tech at low, low prices, while being kinder to the planet and your wallet.



EBay's Black Friday hub is awash with incredible tech from £60 off the Nintendo Switch to £30 off the Beats Studio Buds, but it's the refurbished stuff where the biggest discounts lie.



Tick the Reseller Refurbished option on the left of the page and you'll be able to see all the items that eBay has available. 'Refurbished' can mean anything from unwanted or returned items to old shop stock with each listing including the condition of the item so you know exactly what you're getting before you buy.



And to get an extra 10% off the listed price today, simply enter the voucher code LOVED10 at checkout time. The offer runs from midday today until 11.59pm tonight. But choose wisely: you'll need to spend a minimum of £20 and can only use the code once. The maximum discount available is £50.

iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) £1049 iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) £1049 £580 (save £469) at eBay

The iPhone 12 Pro Max boasts almost all of the features of the iPhone 13 variant, including a triple-lens camera system, 4K video, and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. And you can save an extra 10% with the code LOVED10 today.

JVC LT50CF890 4K Fire TV: £299 £269 at eBay (save £30) JVC LT50CF890 4K Fire TV: £299 £269 at eBay (save £30)

Amazon's Fire TV platform is built-in, giving easy access to catch-up and streaming services including BBC iPlayer, Prime Video and Disney+. Its also equipped with four HDMI 2.0 sockets (one ARC compatible). Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Amazon Alexa voice control and support for Amazon Alexa speakers complete this tempting package. And you can save an extra 10% with the code LOVED10 today.

