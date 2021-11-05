Black Friday headphones deal: Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds drop to new low price

Here's another great Black Friday deal to get your teeth into – Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds have dropped to a new low price of £129 at Richer Sounds.

They were previously reduced to £140, but the new price is a whopping £91 discount on the original RRP. Snap them up now, as this deal likely won't last long.

Best Black Friday Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones deal

Image Sony WF-1000XM3 £220 £129 at Richer Sounds (save £91)

The Award-winning XM3 were succeeded by the XM4 over the summer, but they're still a mighty fine pair of true wireless earbuds. Superb sound, ace battery life and a comfy fit mean they're still at the top of their game. View Deal

The deal is only available on the silver model – the black ones are still listed as £149.

While they don't match the eight hours of battery life offered by their successors, the XM4, a run time of six hours per charge (and up to 18 hours with the charging case) remains far from shabby, and they're comfortable enough to wear for hours on end without complaint.

Things are even better in the sound department, with exceptional performance bolstered by truly impressive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to help block out outside noise.

The XM4 offer a new design, new charging case and new audio processor over the older model. But considering they're a whopping £120 more than the XM3 on this deal, we wouldn't blame you for doing without these updates.

