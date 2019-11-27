Black Friday: Bose headphones 700 noise-cancellers at all-time cheapest

Peter Tyson has dropped the price of the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 down to the lowest we've seen so far for the Black Friday sales.

These impressive Bose noise-cancelling headphones are now available for £298 which is a discount of over £50 - not bad for a set of cans which only arrived in the summer.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £298 at Peter Tyson

A breakaway from the QuietComfort range, the 700s are the beginning of a more premium series. Both the acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too and, sonically, their character makes for uncomplicated listening.View Deal

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700s are the first of Bose's recent premium range. They feature an all-new, eight-mic noise-cancelling system (six to cancel noise, two for voice pick-up) with 11 increments (from 0-10) of noise-cancellation intensity to choose from, allowing you to transition from full isolation to full transparency. The acoustics and DSP have also been redesigned and everything runs off Bose’s own NC chip.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700s picked up a 4-star review in our tests but one of our gripes was with the price. Now that they're under £300, we certainly think they're worth your consideration. Take a look at the full Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review for more details.

For the very best prices on all Bose headphones, keep tabs on out dedicated Best Bose Black Friday deals page.

