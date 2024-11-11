Bargain! This Award-winning Cambridge Audio music streamer is £100 off thanks to Black Friday

While there have been many decent early deals on headphones, wireless earbuds, TVs and even a few Bluetooth speakers in the early Black Friday runup, we haven't seen a huge number of hi-fi bargains to get the pulse racing.

Thank goodness for Cambridge Audio. The British brand has dropped the price on the Award-winning Cambridge Audio MXN10 music streamer, one of our absolute favourite products of last year that is yet to be bested at its price point. Such a point just lowered dramatically, falling from a very reasonable £459 to just £349 at Richer Sounds, Amazon and the official Cambridge Audio online site, a new low for the outstanding network player. Take your pick and grab a stunning deal.

Best Cambridge Audio MXN10 music streamer deal

Cambridge Audio MXN10 : was £449 now £349 at Richer Sounds There's a reason that the Cambridge Audio MXN10 has snagged back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards. For its size and price, it's pretty much the best music streamer money can buy, and with £100 off, that sentiment only becomes more accurate as the MXN10 drops to its lowest-ever price. Don't let its small size fool you, though, because the MXN10 excels in all areas, from its gorgeous, musically engaging sound to its attractive build and ample feature set. An outstanding product at an incredible price.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner Deal also at Amazon and Cambridge Audio

As far as early Black Friday deals go, this is one of the best. The Cambridge Audio MXN10 is proof that good things can indeed come in small packages, serving up some of the best sound and design you'll find from a network player at this price point. Put up against direct rivals, the MXN10 is a class above.

Why? Part of its charm comes courtesy of how versatile the small, shiny little box actually is, with the MXN10 offering support for Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz, as well as the choice of connecting via Bluetooth 5.0. There’s built-in high-quality radio streaming across practically any global station you can think of, and the Cambridge can also locate and play any music file stored on the same home network, such as from NAS devices.

For physical connections, the MXN10 is fitted with an RCA line level analogue output, one coaxial and one optical on the digital side, as well as an ethernet port if you’re planning on plugging the unit directly into your router. Bigger units will naturally give you a bit more around the back, but there’s enough here to satisfy the essential requirements nicely.

Internally, the compact Cambridge network player comes equipped with the ESS Sabre ES9033Q DAC, allowing it to stream high-resolution files of up to 32-bit/768kHz PCM and DSD512 resolution, so you’ll rarely find your dinky streamer caught out by something it can’t handle.

If all of that wasn't enough, allow us to fight the MXN10's corner some more. The dinky music streamer offers the best sound we've heard at this entry-level price point, impressing us with how utterly poised, balanced and wide-ranging its sonic talents are. Across practically all genres and assessed across pretty much any set of criteria, the MXN10 outclasses its rivals to produce a sound that has all of the rhythm and energy you could want, all balanced by so much space and detail that you can often feel spoiled by the sound you're getting. To our ears, it's a true 'best of all worlds' performer.

If you're getting into hi-fi and want an entry-level streamer to kick-start your system, this is the place to look.

