Amazon Prime Day: rare deal on this LG 4K laser projector

The LG CineBeam HU80KSW is a one-stop-shop portable projector solution and it's normally well over £2,000. Today, in time for Amazon Prime Day, LG has dumped the price way down to an unprecedented £1639. If you've always had a hankering for this 4K HDR laser projector, then your moment has most definitely arrived.

The beauty of this device is that, thanks to LG's built-in smart hub, users are granted access to TV and film apps, including catch-up and streaming services such as Netflix, all before you've plugged anything into one of its two HDMI ports or USB (3.0 and 2.0) sockets.

Attach it to a games console, AVR, disc player or media streamer or just go solo and listen through its 7W-per-channel stereo-speaker system. You can also cast content directly from your smartphone, tablet or laptop – handy if you wanted to use the CineBeam for slide shows and presentations. An Ethernet port means you can wire it into your home network for faster and more stable internet. It really is the Swiss Army Knife of projectors.

Part of the joy of laser source projection is the enormous laser life. With the CineBeam’s 20,000 hours you could watch a two-hour film every day for the next 22 years before needing to replace it.

Other treats worth knowing about include Bluetooth, 3.5mm aux, SPDIF and optical digital connections for wired and wireless sound. So, if it's a soundbar or any other speaker you'd like to connect to, then that should be possible.

We haven't seen a discount on this five-star machine since we reviewed it. We don't expect this deal to last for long.

