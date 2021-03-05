AirPods Pro deal: Apple wireless earbuds down to just £189

Apple's AirPods Pro are currently available with a big discount. Huge savings are usually rare on Apple products, but this deal over at Laptops Direct sees a not-too-shabby £60 slashed off the recommended retail price, bringing them down to £189.

Apple AirPods Pro wireless earbuds deal

Apple AirPods Pro £249 £189 at Laptops Direct

A rare deal on a superb set of wireless earbuds. Noise-cancelling? Check. Healthy battery life and typical Apple user-friendliness? Check and check. Apple fans in search of good audio quality needn't look much further.View Deal

The AirPods Pros sit at the top of Apple's family tree of wireless earbuds. That means they're the most expensive, but you do get better sound quality, improved comfort, and Apple's own noise-cancelling technology, which is up there with the best in its class.

Unlike the standard AirPods, the Pro feature proper silicone tips. And, this allows users to enjoy some of most effective noise-cancelling we've ever experienced (Apple claims it's adjusted 200 times per second for maximum effect).

Each earbud has a force sensor on the stem – squeeze it to activate Siri, answer calls, skip a track, etc. The only disappointment is that you can't use the stems to change volume - barking at Siri is the only method apart from reaching for your iPhone.

Battery life is five hours for the earbuds with another 19 hours from the charging case. In a hurry? A five-minute charge will give you another hour of listening.

The AirPods Pro earbuds are sweat- and water-resistant, albeit to a lesser degree than some sports headphones, and they don't sound as good as the Sony WF-1000XM3. But if you're an iPhone user, you're going to want to give these superb wireless earbuds an audition.

MORE:

Read the full Apple AirPods Pro review

See how they compare: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds vs Apple AirPods Pro: which are better?

Check out the best wireless earbuds around