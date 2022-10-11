9 of the best Prime Day headphones deals

Do you like not having to carry around a boombox with you wherever you go? Good news! You're the perfect fit for a pair of headphones. The bad news is that a lot of premium headphones come with premium prices, but not today!

Thanks to Amazon's Prime Day, there's a huge list of big discounts on headphones from a huge variety of different brands, including heavyweights like Sony, Apple, and Bose, so you won't have to spend much for audio quality.

Whether you're looking for a small pair of wireless earbuds to take to the gym or comfy ANC headphones for plane rides, we've got a great selection of deals for you. And if you still want more, check out our list of the best headphones deals.

However, there are a lot of options to choose between when buying a pair of headphones on Prime Day, so we've collected some of the best headphone Prime Day deals we've seen for you below...

Best Prime Day headphones deals

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5: $399 $348 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the first big saving we've seen on Sony's five-star noise-cancelers. Excellent sound quality, excellent noise-canceling, excellent build and fit... just all-around excellent. And now they're discounted to boot. Essential.

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds S: $199 $128 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The LinkBuds S boast a more traditional in-ear design than the original LinkBuds, but they're still lightweight and comfortable. Sound quality is solid and they also feature active noise-cancelling. If you're in the market for ANC earbuds, these are decent buys for the money.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These excellent ANC headphones from Bose offer up strong noise-cancellation alongside impressive battery life and a comfortable build. At $100 off, if you're looking for a solid pair of cans, look no further.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 3: $80 $48 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The sporty Elite 3 are fantastic all-rounders that look good, sound good, and feel solidly built. Battery life is seven hours per charge, they're a doddle to use, and they work with Amazon Alexa. Not as decent sounding as the Sonys above, but recommendable all the same.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500: $100 $58 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth the investment. The new WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0.

(opens in new tab) Bose 700 wireless headphones: $379 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Bose 700 headphones deliver good sound quality, great noise-canceling, a 20-hour battery life and superb comfort, all for a temptingly low price.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $160 $90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple's wireless earbuds offer up a balanced, detailed sound with a huge suite of faultless wireless features. If you've got an iPhone or iOS device, there's no more convenient pair of wireless earbuds out there.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro (2021): $250 $170 at BestBuy (opens in new tab)

If you're in the market for a comfortable pair of wireless earbuds packed with excellent noise-canceling that offer up a balanced, engaging sound, look no further than the AirPods Pro on sale for just $224 at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2022): $250 $224 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The all-new AirPods Pro come with personalized spatial audio profiles, improved noise-cancelation, and better battery life, among other upgrades. These just released, but you can grab a pair for $26 off during Prime Day.

