You can't have missed the fact that the 2014 World Cup is almost upon us, and the latest issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision is now on sale to ensure you don't miss any of the action.

Leading the way this month is a big-screen TV shootout as the first sets of 2014 from Samsung, Sony, Philips and Finlux arrive in our testing rooms covering 4K, curved and 3D formats.