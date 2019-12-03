The best Xbox One deals 2019: the cheapest console bundles you can buy

Winter and more importantly Christmas is upon us, which is a great excuse to avoid the freezing weather and hunt around for the best prices for a new games console. If you're in the market for one, there are plenty of reasons to go for the Xbox One S or Xbox One X should you spot a tempting deal.
The One S, the cheaper of the two, is a capable box of tricks that offers quality gaming at a bargain price, including 4K Blu-ray playback as well as movie and music streaming.
The pricier Xbox One X ups the ante with immersive and native 4K gaming (unlike the upscaling Xbox One S), improved Blu-ray picture quality and support for streaming services such as Netflix.
In terms of retailers, there are plenty of options, including many of the usual suspects: Argos, Game, Currys, John Lewis, Amazon and AO.com all tend to have Xbox deals of their own.
Read on for the best Xbox deals, discounts and bundles (offers that include an extra controller, or an extra game or two as part of the package).
Best Xbox One S deals 2019
The Xbox One S upscales your current games collection to 4K resolution and supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) compatibility. The Xbox interface has never been better and the controller is superb, allowing you to immerse yourself in titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Gears 5 and Forza Horizon 4.
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console for £178 at Amazon
Want the cheapest way to get your hands on an Xbox One? Go for the no-frills Digital Edition, which ditches the 4K Blu-ray drive in favour of downloads. View Deal
Xbox One S 1TB £206.98 at Amazon
If you do fancy the disc drive, but don't want to shell out extra for games, you can pick up the standalone console for just £209.View Deal
Xbox One S 1TB with wireless controller and Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed Champions bundle £249.99 at John Lewis
Or how about the 1TB console with a couple of racing classics, all for the bargain price of £249.99?View Deal
Xbox One S 1TB with Gears 5 for £230 at Amazon
This is a great way to grab an Xbox One S with 1TB of storage. What's more you'll be up and running with one of 2019's hottest releases – the thrilling Gears 5 third-person shooter – all for a bargain price.View Deal
Xbox One S 1TB with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order £249.99 at Game
Fancy playing in the Star Wars universe instead? Grab this bundle of the 1TB console with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for not much more. It also includes a one-month subscription to Xbox Live Gold. View Deal
Best Xbox One X deals 2019
Want true 4K gaming? Look no further than the Xbox One X. Microsoft's range-topping console offers silky smooth graphics and fast load times. It also supports HDR, for improve blacks when exploring cities at night or creeping through shadowy buildings. And with improved 4K Blu-ray picture quality and Dolby Atmos support, the One X doubles as a family-friendly entertainment hub.
Xbox One X 1TB Metro Saga bundle for £299 at Microsoft
This Xbox One X deal includes the complete Metro game trilogy at a saving of £150. Metro 2033 Redux, Metro: Last Night Redux and the more recent Metro Exodus are all included in this bundle, plus a one month Xbox Game Pass trial and 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial.View Deal
Xbox One X Gears 5 Limited Edition bundle, Rage 2, Turtle Beach 7X Gaming Headset £314.99
This could be the perfect starter pack for someone looking to get into Xbox One gaming. You get a Limited Edition, 1TB One X console, plus two games and a controller for just over £300.View Deal